Easter bunny takes divers on egg-hunt

A scuba-diving event to raise money for the lifeboats was held off Weymouth in Dorset yesterday (Sunday, 17 April), and has been hailed as a success by organising dive-centre Jurassic Aqua Sports.
“We had a great fund-raising day with our charity Easter Egg Hunt Dive,” reports skipper David Collins (pictured above). “We had eight divers booked on, and raised more than £560 for the RNLI Weymouth branch.”
The dives had been previewed on Divernet, involving a search to a maximum depth of 20m for coloured paddles exchangeable for chocolate eggs.
Jurassic says that its next charity event will be its annual “Santa Dive” for hardy divers on 17 December. Last year’s Santa Dive raised £800 for Weymouth Lifeboat Station – bookings can be made at jurassicaquasports@gmail.com
