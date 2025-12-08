Egypt government denies tourist visa fee increase

UPDATE: Various news outlets and several dive centres/resorts had reported on their websites and/or social media that the Egyptian government had made the move to increase its tourist visa fee from the long-established $25 to $45, representing the first increase in over a decade.

Reports stated that the decision had been approved by President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi and was to take effect immediately, and applied to both visas on arrival, and those using the e-visa system.

However, after a news piece went live, several dive operations in Egypt contacted Divernet to say they believed that, while this might be happening in the future, it was not in operation right now. And now the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has put out a statement:

In reference to what some newspapers and electronic websites have been circulating during the past hours of news alleging that Egypt has raised the entry visa fee from $25 to $45, in the framework of legislative amendments to Law No. 175 of 2025 on imposing drawings of the buildings of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism and Archaeological Affairs confirms that this news is completed naked (sic), and that no executive decisions have been made regarding the increase of Egypt visa entry fees. And what has been taken of the decisions currently is to limit only the visa fee and not the application of their increase.

The Ministry stresses that what is being circulated is mere rumours, confirming that any information related to entry visas or other information is being advertised, as usual, through official data from the state’s concerned executives.