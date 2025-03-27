Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Emperor Group launch range of new immersive experiences, Emperor Adventure

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Emperor Adventure

Emperor Divers has launched an exciting new brand, Emperor Adventure – designed for thrill-seekers and nature lovers looking to explore the world in unforgettable ways.

Emperor Adventure offers expertly-curated outdoor experiences across the globe, from trekking and foraging through Indonesia’s lush jungles and hiking Egypt’s timeless deserts, to surfing the waves of the Maldives and swimming in the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

As a sister brand to Emperor Divers, Emperor Adventure builds on decades of expertise in delivering high-quality travel experiences and allows the Emperor Group to broaden its offerings, catering to adventurers eager to explore the world from a fresh, immersive perspective.

Emperor Adventure
Wadi Sabarah Lodge

From Emperor’s renowned fleet of top-end liveaboard boats, guests can enjoy a wide variety of unique experiences. Highlights include a culture and cuisine cruise in Indonesia – hosted by acclaimed wild-cooking chef Tait Miller – as well as water-based adventures like surfing and swimming.

For those seeking authentic desert experiences, Emperor Adventure offers guided expeditions through Egypt’s untouched landscapes, based out of the stunning Wadi Sabarah Lodge and Botanical Gardens.

Alex Bryant, CEO of the Emperor Group, explains the inspiration behind Emperor Adventure: “With our extensive knowledge of hospitality and travel, expanding into adventure tourism felt like a natural next step. Our liveaboard boats provide an excellent home for water-based exploration, while Wadi Sabarah Lodge offers a beautiful retreat for those looking to discover the wonders of the desert.

Emperor Adventure
Tait Miller of Culture & Cuisine

“The Emperor Group has always been dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, and we’re excited to bring that same level of care to a new audience of travellers who want to experience the world in a different way.”

More information can be found by visiting the new Emperor Adventure website – www.emperoradventure.com – or by following their social media channels on Tiktok, Instagram and Facebook.

Emperor Adventure
Sunset hiking at Wadi Sabarah
Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark great video love your content I recently had my cylinder hydro tested it was filled with air how long can you keep the air in the cylinder before you use it .Also dive shop can drain the air and fill with nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark great video love your content I recently had my cylinder hydro tested it was filled with air how long can you keep the air in the cylinder before you use it .Also dive shop can drain the air and fill with nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

How Long Can You Keep Air in a Cylinder? #AskMark #scubadiving

Full List of Dive Shows with Links: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI) FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers. 00:00 Introduction 01:35 Scuba.com Ad 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Full List of Dive Shows with Links:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker
FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia
MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show
APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show
JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks
NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.
00:00 Introduction
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterranean
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Scuba Show
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Diving Talks
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Upcoming Dive Shows in 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

US diver Barrington Scott has set a verified Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive across all seven continents.Cartagena City Council says it is preparing to tighten access to the Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system in southern Spain, following the death of a 37-year-old female diver there on 18 January. And an underwater habitat builder has just extended the record for longest time spent submerged. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

US diver Barrington Scott has set a verified Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive across all seven continents.Cartagena City Council says it is preparing to tighten access to the Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system in southern Spain, following the death of a 37-year-old female diver there on 18 January. And an underwater habitat builder has just extended the record for longest time spent submerged.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Spanish Cave Closed After Fatality #scuba #podcast #news

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Evan Geyer: Magical Manta Ray Migration
Angus H Day: Emperor Seven Seas ravaged by fire
Angus H Day: British tourist missing, presumed dead, after Thailand dive boat fire
John: 2 Russian divers die after separation in Philippines
Cole W: Aggressor Signature Lodges expands to Thailand
Recent News
Emperor Group launch range of new immersive experiences, Emperor Adventure Emperor Group launch range of new immersive experiences, Emperor Adventure
Divers and snorkellers urged to take action for UK waters with Motion for the Ocean Divers and snorkellers urged to take action for UK waters with Motion for the Ocean
Book a trip with Aggressor Adventures – and get a FREE Mares Puck 4 dive computer Book a trip with Aggressor Adventures – and get a FREE Mares Puck 4 dive computer
British tourist missing, presumed dead, after Thailand dive boat fire British tourist missing, presumed dead, after Thailand dive boat fire
Kids Sea Camp’s Margo Peyton named Pioneer of the Year by Beneath the Sea Kids Sea Camp’s Margo Peyton named Pioneer of the Year by Beneath the Sea
Green Fins National Workshop charts roadmap for sustainable marine tourism initiatives Green Fins National Workshop charts roadmap for sustainable marine tourism initiatives
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month