End of an era – Anne Hasson announces retirement from Aggressor Adventures

Anne Hasson’s 41-year career with Aggressor Adventures has spanned from photo pro and crew member aboard the original Cayman Aggressor scuba liveaboard to Vice President and Director of Marketing for the world-wide adventure travel company.

In April 2025, Hasson will retire from her work with Aggressor Adventures as she takes time to share her passion for underwater exploration and travel with family and friends.

Hasson’s love of scuba diving and service in the travel industry began on 9 November 1984, when she joined her husband, Captain Wayne Hasson, on the first Aggressor charter exploring the Cayman Islands underwater realm. She has remained with the company for over 40 years, fostering its growth from one scuba vessel to a worldwide adventure company offering scuba diving, wildlife photo safaris, bird watching, river cruises, wildlife photo safaris and cultural and environmental tours.

Anne Hasson celebrates her retirement

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Hasson has been a trailblazer in the dive travel industry and in preserving natural wonders for future generations to experience. She is a 2010 Women Divers Hall of Fame inductee, board member for the Sea of Change Foundation and an SSI Platinum Pro5000 Diver. This September, she will be inducted into the prestigious International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands, back to where it all began.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Anne Hasson over the last 18 years. Her dedication and work ethic are the best I have ever seen in all my years in business, and I thank her for all that she has contributed to this company as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement of travel and leisure,” says Wayne Brown, Owner and CEO of Aggressor Adventures.

As Vice President of Aggressor Adventures, Hasson managed the Reservations, Marketing and Advertising Departments, maintaining the integrity and image of the 41-year-old company’s brand and corporate identity.