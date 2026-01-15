Magazine Subscriptions
Exclusive prizes up for grabs as Scubago is showcased at BOOT Dusseldorf

Scubago
Scubago
With its official launch in January 2026, Scubago – the new global portal for dive centres – is being showcased at the BOOT Düsseldorf event, and there are some exclusive prizes on offer.

Scubago offers dive centres and resorts a platform to promote courses, dive packages, and events. Travellers can discover dive offers worldwide and book directly with the dive centre. In addition, users benefit from extensive travel content – with verified descriptions of over 10,000 dive sites, 150 wildlife pages, more than 1,000 destinations, and over 4,000 participating partners, Scubago launches with a strong foundation.

From 17 to 25 January 2026, visitors can experience the platform live at BOOT Düsseldorf. At the Scubago stand in Hall 12, Stand A69, the Scubago team will be available to present all the opportunities Scubago offers for dive centres, resorts, and travel enthusiasts.

DAILY PRIZE WHEEL WITH EXCLUSIVE GRAND PRIZES

As a special highlight, Scubago invites visitors to take part in the daily prize wheel giveaway. Every spin offers the chance to win instant prizes — and in addition, one of the following grand prizes will be drawn each day at 4.30pm.

(Note: No prize draw will take place on Sunday 25 January)

Interested in becoming a partner? Click here for more information.

Recent News
