Sadurska breaks no-fins record yet again

Sadurska kisses the 82m tag

It was only last month that Ukrainian freediver Kateryna Sadurska set a new world depth record of 80m in Constant Weight No Fins (CNF). 

Now she has gone 2m deeper in the same discipline, recording another absolute women’s record at the Deep Dominica Freediving competition at Soufriere on the Caribbean Island. Ukraine’s sole representative at the competition, Sadurska was able to extend the record to 82m.

The AIDA event started on 25 November, with weather conditions expected to be more kindly than they had been in Kalamata in Greece, where Sadurska had set her 80m world record at the CMAS World Freediving Depth Championship. 

She has now made the discipline her own, having broken the world record three times at the Vertical Blue AIDA event in the Bahamas in 2023, working her way up from 74m to 78m.

As Sadurska prepared to dive on the first day of the Deep Dominica competition, sudden heavy rain with strong winds made her breathing-up process difficult, resulting in her abandoning the attempt at around 30m for safety.

When she tried again the next day, weather conditions turned out no worse than overcast, and she was able to make her breakthough. “I dedicate this victory to Ukraine, our defenders and everyone who supports our country in this difficult time,” she said.

There are six competition-diving days at Deep Dominica, which ends on 2 December.

