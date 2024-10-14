The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Ukrainian freediver sets no-fins world record

Kateryna Sadurska set a new CMAS CNF world freediving depth record of 80m
Kateryna Sadurska set a new CMAS CNF world depth record of 80m (CMAS)

Kateryna Sadurska of Ukraine has set a new CMAS world freediving depth record for Constant Weight No Fins (CNF). It was the only world record to be broken at this year’s CMAS 8th World Freediving Depth Championship.

The event ran from 5 to 12 October in Messinian Bay, Kalamata in Greece, with more than 140 freedivers from more than 37 countries taking part. It wasn’t until the sixth day of the competition (11 October) that the record was set, as previously adverse weather and sea conditions improved. 

By diving to 80m, Sadurska broke her own 78m record, set at last year’s CMAS World Championship in Roatan in August. It’s an absolute women’s record – Sadurska also holds the AIDA CNF world record, having successively lowered the mark three times at last year’s Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas to 74, 76 and then 77m.

Sadurska also became world champion in Free Immersion at the CMAS competition for the third year in a row, even though she had set what she described as a conservative depth because of the conditions.

freediver Kateryna Sadurska
Kateryna Sadurska (CMAS)

“Same as all of my previous victories I dedicate this one to Ukraine, our defenders and everyone who is fighting for our freedom,” she said.

On day 8 of the competition, still with with calm seas and perfect visibility, the expectation was that Russian freediver and multi-record-holder Alexey Molchanov, not diving under any national flag, would improve by 1m on his own Constant Weight with Bi-fins (CWBF) world record depth of 124m. 

He would have done so, because he reached the mark and returned to the surface – except that he missed the bottom plate and failed to grab the depth tag. The dive was good enough to earn him first place in the competition but not to have a new record confirmed.

Also on Divernet: Tough conditions yield world freediving record, World dynamic apnea records set in Serbia, Freediver claims world record for 112m walk, Freediver Heike is queen of static in Kaunas

