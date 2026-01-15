Magazine Subscriptions
No ads for £3/month
Sign in

Scientific diver goes missing in Antarctica

Find us on Google News
Dumont d'Urville research station in the Antarctic (Samuel Blanc)
Dumont d'Urville research station (Samuel Blanc)
Advertisement

A scuba diver working at a French Polar Institute research station has gone missing, following a planned scientific dive beneath Antarctic sea ice.

The institute stated that the unnamed individual had been diving from the Dumont d’Urville station in Adélie Land on the morning of 13 January as part of its summer research campaign. 

Adélie Land is a French-claimed, wedge-shaped territory that stretches from Antarctica’s Southern Ocean coast to the South Pole, and consists mainly of glaciers. 

The institute stated that established diving safety protocols had been in place when the diver went missing and that a subsequent search operation had been launched “without delay”. An investigation was to be conducted to determine exactly what had happened.

“The French Polar Institute and the administration of the French Southern & Antarctic Lands [TAAF] join in with the grief of the family of the missing diver, loved ones and all the teams mobilised on site,” stated the institute. 

The Australian Antarctic Division on neighbouring territory announced that it was exploring available options to assist with the ongoing search for the missing diver.

Also on Divernet: Diver captures first-known Ross seal underwater images

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Mary: Wakatobi: Diving local-style
Pippa Tozer: Wakatobi: Diving local-style
Sheleigh Harding: Vomiting Underwater While Diving: A DAN Case Study on Regulator Clearing
Brandon Brown: 4 divers die after being sucked into pipe
Andy Allen: Vomiting Underwater While Diving: A DAN Case Study on Regulator Clearing
palo: ‘Our dive liveaboard capsized: Now what?’
daph: Rare fish sighting excites California scuba divers
Tangfish: Separated divers’ SOS brings boats to rescue
Willy: Rare fish sighting excites California scuba divers
Lou: Rare fish sighting excites California scuba divers
Recent News
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month
Find us on Google News