Another diving death in Orkney

Houton, Orkney (Colin Smith)
A 58-year-old male scuba diver died in a boat-diving incident in the Orkney Islands yesterday (27 October).

Police and paramedics were called out at around 10.35am as the man and another diver, thought to be his buddy, were being brought into Houton Pier on Mainland by their dive-boat. The first diver was declared dead at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital to be treated for suspected decompression illness. 

Police Scotland said that the fatality was being treated as unexplained, and that it was investigating the incident to compile a report for the Procurator Fiscal. The man's family had been informed.

The incident occurred only two days after another Orkney diving fatality had been named, as reported on Divernet.

Paul Smith, 70, from Greater Manchester, had gone missing from a dive on the Scapa Flow wreck SMS Markgraf in unexplained circumstances a month ago (28 September), and his body was found near the island of Cava in mid-October.

