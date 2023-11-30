Blaze consumes Indo Siren liveaboard

The dive liveaboard Indo Siren has caught fire while on a trip in Indonesia’s Raja Ampat, but everyone onboard is reported to have managed to escape without injury.

The blaze broke out this morning (30 November) and engulfed the liveaboard. Its point of origin and cause have yet to be confirmed.

Indo-Siren was a 40m timber-hulled vessel, built in 2010 and refurbished in 2019. It had accommodation for 16 guests in eight cabins and carried 11 boat and dive crew. Based in Sorong and Labuan Bajo, the boat carried divers to a wide range of eastern Indonesian locations.

“During our current cruise in Raja Ampat, on the morning of 30 November, a fire broke out on Indo Siren,” stated the fleet operator Master Liveaboards. “At the current time we are still assessing the events around the incident, and will be working with authorities, so cannot currently comment further.

“All guests and staff departed the boat, without further incident. They are now with our ground crew, who have organised accommodations while we assist with all their other needs going forwards.”

The liveaboard at an earlier stage of the blaze

The liveaboard’s next 10-day trip to Raja Ampat had been scheduled for 7 December. Addressing divers already booked on that and other upcoming trips on Indo Siren, the operator said that it was evaluating the issues created by the fire. “Guests who are likely to be affected by enforced cancellations or changes will be contacted in due time when plans are finalised,” it promised.

“We are incredibly grateful that this incident was not more serious, and that everyone who was onboard, both crew and guests, are safe and well.”

Master Liveaboards recently took over the operation of the three Red Sea and Maldives diving vessels previously run by UK tour operator Blue O Two. It already had 10 liveaboards in its international fleet, with Indo Siren dedicated to Indonesia.