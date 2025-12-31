Australian scuba diver dies in Bali incident

An Australian national died following a recreational scuba-diving incident off Segara Beach, Tulamben in eastern Bali yesterday (30 December).

The diver was identified by police and local media as Nathan John Scott, a resident of New South Wales on holiday in Indonesia. The 40-year-old had been at a depth of about 15m, apparently shore-diving some 150m off the beach accompanied by two instructors, when the incident occurred.

Scott was said to have shown signs of panicking and had removed his regulator second-stage before starting a rapid ascent to the surface. One of the instructors who had followed him up raised the alarm.

A local fisherman and residents assisted in retrieving the unresponsive diver and bringing him back to shore. He was subsequently transported to a local medical facility but could not be revived, and was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

Scott had been staying at the Teratai Boutique Resort in nearby Amed, and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade (DFAT) stated that it was providing consular assistance to his family. Local authorities have indicated that the incident is under review to determine the circumstances of the diver’s death.