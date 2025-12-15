Divemaster among Bondi Beach shooting victims

One of the victims of the mass shooting on Australia’s Bondi Beach yesterday (14 December) had been a well-known divemaster in the area as well as a community leader.

Peter ‘Marza’ Meagher, 61, had trained as a divemaster with Abyss Scuba Diving in the Sydney suburb of Ramsgate in 2005 and worked regularly for the centre for some 10 years.

“He was a valued part of our dive community and a familiar, friendly face to many,” stated Abyss. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone who knew and dived with him.”

Attending the Hanukkah Sunday evening celebration to cover it in his role as a freelance photographer, Meagher became one of 15 people to lose their lives as two gunmen, later identified as Sajid Akram, 50 and his 24-year-old son Naveed, opened fire on the crowd.

Dozens more people of all ages who had gathered for the holiday event were injured, with police describing the incident as a terrorist attack targeting Sydney’s Jewish community. Sajid Akram was killed at the scene by police and his son was wounded and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Meagher was himself a former New South Wales detective-sergeant who had retired after serving on the force for almost 40 years. He was also volunteer manager and lifelong supporter of local rugby club Randwick.

“He spent so long on the dangerous frontline as a police officer and was struck down in retirement while taking photos in his passion role,” noted the club.