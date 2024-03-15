The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Diver dies as son ascends fast to get help

Son tried to get help for father: Juno Beach in Florida (FFWCC)
Juno Beach in Florida (FFWCC)

A scuba diver has died off Florida's east coast while reef-diving from a boat with his 14-year-old son.

Finding himself in difficulties on the seabed shortly after descending, Kenneth Lowery had, according to a family member, pushed his son Xander, who had been trying to help him, to ascend alone.

The teenager had gone up dangerously fast in his anxiety to raise the alarm, but was later said to have recovered after being treated for decompression illness. Only three weeks earlier he had lost his mother – Lowery’s ex-wife – when she had died of cancer.

According to relatives it had become an annual tradition over the past six years for Kenneth Lowery, who had been training to become a diving instructor, to visit Florida from Texas with his son so that they could dive together.

They had been on the charter-boat Republic IV with Jupiter Dive Centre on 13 March, leaving Jupiter at 9am and heading for a popular dive-site called Captain Mike’s.

Lying about 10km off Juno Beach, the site is described by the centre as one of the most spectacular local reefs, ranging in depth from around 20 to 30m.

The divers had entered the water at 9.50am, with Xander Lowery resurfacing minutes later and calling for help. He told crew that he had last seen his father lying on the seabed with his regulator out. 

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission officers had responded rapidly to the subsequent missing diver call, and Lowery’s body was found after what was described as an extensive search at about 11.30am. The police are investigating the cause of death.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba
@BrentHollett
#askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane.

What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
How Do You Attach a Jon Line? @BrentHollett #askmark #scuba

@IonutParaschiv28
#askmark Hi mark, i have a multipart question regarding the long hose setup i'm considering. I have a set of atomic regulators, an M1 for my primary and a Z2 octo, configured in traditional setup. Questions are: 1. When i switch to a longhose, do i NEED to put in on the Z2 octo (It's not a fully yellow octo, but it does have yellow tints on it - it also stays in a black hose). They're both similar in terms of breathing, but i'd rather have my m1 primary on it. 2. should i go for traditional rubber hoses or braided? I also considered an miflex xt-tech hose for the long hose? I'm mostly concerned about floatines and "scratchy" feeling with the braided ones. Thank you, Keep up the good work
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Should I Use My Octo as a Primary? #scuba #askmark

@lukec.1916
#askmark
how do I fit a bolt snap to a second stage or the hose to clip it of?
really enjoy your content, helped me with a lot of questions! keep it going:)
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
How To Attach a Boltsnap to a Hose #askmark #scuba

