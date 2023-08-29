Diver dies off Portland

The body of a scuba diver was recovered from the Channel off Portland, Dorset following a search and rescue operation that lasted more than five hours on Bank Holiday Monday (28 August).

The man, believed to be in his 40s and from Hampshire, had been reported missing at around 10am, after failing to surface from a boat-dive some two nautical miles south-east of Portland Bill.

The SAR operation involved Coastguard helicopters, RNLI lifeboats from Weymouth, Exmouth and Swanage and other vessels in the area.

The Coastguard informed Dorset Police that a body had been located at 3.40pm. The diver’s family were informed and the coroner notified.

