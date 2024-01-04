>
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Divers solve two more cold-case mysteries

Follow Divernet on Google News
Licence plate from the Ford Freestar (Sunshine State Sonar)
Licence plate from the Ford Freestar (Sunshine State Sonar)

Solving missing-persons cold cases can be a grisly business, but there is no shortage of amateur dive-teams taking up the challenge in the USA – and they were particularly active over the holiday period.

Most recently the Florida group Sunshine State Sonar was able to trace the remains of Sandra Lemire, 47, in a vehicle submerged in a small floodwater-retention pond near Disney World, Orlando, nearly 12 years after her disappearance.

Lemire had left Orlando on 8 May, 2012, driving a red Ford Freestar minivan to Kissimmee to meet a man she had met online. After calling her grandmother, whose car she was using, to tell her that she had arrived, Lemire was last seen driving away from a restaurant in the minivan.

Divers searching the pond (Sunshine State Sonar)
Searching the pond (Sunshine State Sonar)
The recovered Freestar minivan (Sunshine State Sonar)
The recovered Freestar minivan (Sunshine State Sonar)

Sunshine State Sonar had already searched 63 bodies of water for Lemire since July 2022, collaborating with law-enforcement agencies. Then an Orlando Police detective passed on a tip relating to her last phone-call that enabled the divers to narrow down their search. 

Using their sonar scanner at the pond on 30 December, they located a vehicle at a depth of about 4m, and immediately dived to retrieve the licence-plate – which matched that of the Freestar.

Th vehicle along with Lemire’s remains and belongings were recovered by the authorities on New Year’s Eve. “We finally know what happened. We can finally put her beautiful soul at rest,” Lemire’s daughter-in-law Michelle Lewis told Sunshine State Sonar, which says it also solved four other cold cases in the early part of 2023.

Sandra Lemire
Sandra Lemire
Donnie Erwin
Donnie Erwin

Led by a drone

Another search team that documents its volunteer activities on YouTube and social media is Missouri-based Echo Divers. It liaised with Camden County Sheriff's Office in December after videographer James Hinkle had flown his drone over another small pond, this time on private property, and spotted what he thought was a submerged vehicle.

The team had been searching for 59-year-old Army veteran and amputee Donnie Erwin for nearly a year. He had gone missing from his home town of Camdenton on 29 December, 2013, after setting off for an early-morning drive to buy cigarettes.

Echo Divers were allowed to search the pond on foot and by kayak, and found a car that seemed to match the description of Erwin’s silver Hyundai Elantra.

Police and fire-department divers verified that the licence-plate on the submerged vehicle matched that on Erwin’s car. They also found remains, including an artificial hip. 

Erwin’s algae-coated Hyundai (Camden County Sheriff’s Office)
Erwin’s algae-coated Hyundai (Camden County Sheriff’s Office)

Unexplained disappearances can lead to uninformed speculation about the reasons behind them, but in this case Hinkle, on learning early on that Erwin had left his home in the dark and without his spectacles, had suggested that his disappearance could have been purely accidental.

“It’s not all about scuba diving – we use all kinds of technology to aid in search and recovery: drones, graphic design and boats on the ground,” says Echo Divers. “One of the biggest surprises to most people is that the majority of the work is research. We use maps, GIS databases and other forms of public records to choose and eliminate search targets.”

Many US missing-persons volunteer divers were inspired by the original Oregon-based team Adventures With Purpose, which now claims to have solved 29 cold cases.

Also on Divernet: Divers find teenager's body police had missed, Body-recovery divers crack 20th cold case, Private dive-team joins Bulley river search, Reeds not our remit, says Bulley dive volunteer

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
indie Craze #askmark Mark im a new diver, and ive been told not to hold your breath, would it be ok to hold it at the bottom of your breath? (empty, near empty lungs) Or is there some kind of injury im not aware of? Thank you #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

indie Craze
#askmark
Mark im a new diver, and ive been told not to hold your breath, would it be ok to hold it at the bottom of your breath? (empty, near empty lungs) Or is there some kind of injury im not aware of? Thank you


#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41RjU0OTVCQThDNUUwQzBD

Can I Hold an Empty Lungful Underwater? #askmark

https://scubapro.com #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 04:36 In the Box 08:17 Closer Look 11:58 Review

https://scubapro.com

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
04:36 In the Box
08:17 Closer Look
11:58 Review

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5BRjY4NjdBRjA5RTdCMUMx

Scubapro G3 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #scubapro #review

@MrNeobuxer #AskMark Hello from Egypt Mark! I've been diving for around 10 years now, cleaning my regs hundreds of times... one thing that I keep thinking about, but never really understood is: Why don't regulator manufacturing companies just make a "seal" instead of a dust cap so that we can just submerge the 1st stage? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

@MrNeobuxer
#AskMark Hello from Egypt Mark! I've been diving for around 10 years now, cleaning my regs hundreds of times... one thing that I keep thinking about, but never really understood is: Why don't regulator manufacturing companies just make a "seal" instead of a dust cap so that we can just submerge the 1st stage?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DMkM0MjQ3OTgwQzBCMEZB

Why Don't Regulators Have a Seal to Keep Water Out When Washing #askmark

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks