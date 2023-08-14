Four divers missing off US east coast

The US Coast Guard is co-ordinating an air and sea search for four missing scuba divers. The men failed to resurface from an Atlantic dive some 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina at around mid-day yesterday (13 August).

They had been diving from a boat called Big Bill’s, which alerted the emergency services.

The Coast Guard-led search and rescue operation involves a helicopter, two fixed-wing aircraft, two cutters and a lifeboat, with crews from North and South Carolina and as far away as New Jersey.

They reported that they would continue searching through the night. The sea state was described as 2-3ft and windspeed 10 knots.