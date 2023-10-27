Search resumes for Zenobia wreck diver

A search and rescue operation resumed in Cyprus this morning (27 October) to locate a scuba diver who went missing while diving the popular Zenobia wreck yesterday.

The air and sea operation is being overseen by Larnaca Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) and Cyprus Marine Police, with military divers involved in searching in and around the wreck.

The diver and a buddy are reported to have entered the sea at around 10am, with the buddy later returning to raise the alarm. According to one unconfirmed press report the missing diver is a British instructor in his 60s.

The JRCC reported that it had “immediately activated the National Search and Rescue Plan”, with the operation paused at nightfall to be resumed at first light. No further recreational diving was to take place on the Zenobia until the operation was completed.

The Zenobia was a 172m Swedish-built ro-ro ferry that sank on her maiden voyage near Larnaca in 1980. Lying on its side between 19 and 42m, the wreck became the star of Cyprus diving and one of the best-known and frequently dived wrecks in the Mediterranean.