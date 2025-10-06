Magazine Subscriptions
Two scuba divers rescued off Lizard

The new Falmouth lifeboat (RNLI / Simon Culliford)
The new Falmouth lifeboat (RNLI / Simon Culliford)

Falmouth RNLI responded to an alert on the afternoon of 2 October after two scuba divers had been spotted at the surface waving and calling for help off Porthkerris Cove on Cornwall’s Lizard Peninsula.

The volunteer crew received the call at 3.40pm and had launched their new Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat Decibel Two, reaching the scene within 34 minutes. Porthoustock Coastguard Rescue Team and the Coastguard rescue helicopter also attended.

The Falmouth lifeboat picks up divers (Porthoustock Coastguard Rescue Team)
The Falmouth lifeboat (Porthoustock Coastguard Rescue Team)

The navy patrol vessel HMS Mersey had arrive moments earlier and its rescue boat picked up the two divers and transferred them to the Falmouth lifeboat for health checks.

Their dive-computers indicated that correct procedures had been followed and both were declared fit and well, though cold and tired, with no need for further medical assistance. They were taken to a nearby beach to be met by the Coastguard rescue team.

