Knives out: Stoney hosts diver carve-up at Halloween

A group of divers from around the UK gathered late at the Stoney Cove inland dive-site in Leicestershire on 26 October – for an underwater pumpkin-carving event to celebrate Halloween.

“Divers donned their warmest undersuits before descending with pumpkins and carving tools in hand to craft ghoulish masterpieces at depth,” said Rob Chandler who, with partner Kierna Leigh, administers the community dive-group UK Diving Squad.

Carve-up at Stoney (Alex Grey)

Squad diver Rick Ward won the carving contest, “mostly due to the style points he gained from using a big shiny dive-knife rather than Poundland’s finest pumpkin-carving kit,” reported Chandler.

“Taking his fins off and stabbing a pumpkin ala American Psycho really fitted the Halloween vibes.” Ward’s reward was a DPV try-dive donated by Severntec Diving Shrewsbury.

“We’re a friendly, non-affiliated community of divers from all training backgrounds who just love good dives and good company,” says Chandler. “There’s no training, no sales, just a supportive bunch of divers who enjoy exploring new sites and sharing the fun.”

UK Diving Squad administrators Rob Chandler and Kierna Leigh

UK Diving Squad started up in April 2024 and has more than 100 active members in its WhatsApp community, where events are organised, and followers on Instagram and Facebook.

“We’re super-inclusive, so provided someone has a dive certification and is comfortable in the water, they’re welcome to join in any event we run,” says Chandler.

Celebrating Halloween at Stoney Cove (Alex Grey)

The group says it focuses particularly on helping newer and younger divers find regular buddies and feel confident joining dives. Other recent events have included drift dives off Swanage, seal encounters in the Farnes and a trip to the Canary Islands.

The UK diving scene is about diversity, camaraderie and shared adventure, says Chandler. “From laughter over surface-interval hot chocolates to seeing your buddies trying to carve under water, it’s proof that diving is best enjoyed together.”