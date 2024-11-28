Last chance to win big with Bite-Back

Tomorrow is the last chance for you to be in with the opportunity to scoop a raft of prizes, including a Red Sea liveaboard, a dive watch, a London hotel stay, or even the chance to hang out with GO Diving Show Main Stage speaker Steve Backshall, in Bite-Back's 20th anniversary fundraising prize draw.

The remarkable line-up of prize partners include Master Liveaboards, BSAC, Midlands Diving Chamber, Go Freediving and Blue Shark Snorkel, plus celebrated photographer Alex Mustard and artists Scott Gleed and Olivier Leger. In addition, Fourth Element and Nodus watches each gifted products, and Bankside Hotel and Longleat Safari Park added land-based experiences to the prize pot.

Graham Buckingham, campaign director for Bite-Back, said: “We’ve brought together a brilliant line-up of prizes to celebrate and fundraise for our 20th anniversary and we hope that divers will recognize this as a fabulous chance to support our 2025 campaigns. We encourage every diver who has encountered a shark and every diver who wants to encounter a shark, to buy a £5 ticket and invest in our shark conservation initiatives.”

Tickets are available here until midnight tomorrow (Friday 28 November). The winner of each category will be notified on 1 December 2024.