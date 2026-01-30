Magazine Subscriptions
Azores devil rays shine in new doc

Sicklefin devil rays in the Azores_2025 (Jasmine Corbett)
Sicklefin devil rays in the Azores_2025 (Jasmine Corbett)
The endangered sicklefin devil rays found around the Azores are the subject of a new 13-minute documentary produced by UK-registered marine conservation charity the Manta Trust.

Shot at Ambrósio Seamount off Santa Maria, the video follows Ana Filipa Sobral of Manta Catalog Azores, a Manta Trust affiliate project, as she and her team document, study and protect the rarely seen ocean giants (Mobula tarapacana). 

Sicklefin devil ray (Jasmine Corbett)
Sicklefin devil ray (Jasmine Corbett)

Through photo-identification, research and collaboration with local tour operators, the researchers are starting to understand why the rays choose to return to this particular place.

Where Devils Return combines immersive underwater footage of their graceful and inquisitive interactions with divers with the research necessary for their conservation.

LOW RES Fishpeople Merchandise Azores 2025 Jasmine Corbett 11
Ana Sobral (Jasmine Corbett)

“Every encounter with these animals is memorable,” says Sobral in the video. “It’s a privilege to share these moments with a species so rare and endangered. These animals inspire us to protect their habitats and ensure a future for them in our oceans.”

YouTube video

The documentary also highlights the global threats facing devil rays and introduces the Devil Ray Code of Conduct, which was developed with the Manta Trust to promote responsible, respectful interactions between water-users and rays.

The underwater team in the Azores (Jasmine Corbett)
The underwater team in the Azores (Jasmine Corbett)

Where Devils Return is the final and longest video in an eight-part series documenting the 2025 Azores Devil Ray Research Expedition.

