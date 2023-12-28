Diver spotted unknown fish while seeking mantas

Dr Mark Erdmann chanced earlier this year on what has since been named a Lady Elliot shrimp goby, a species previously unknown to science. He had been scuba diving in the hope of seeing manta rays off Lady Elliot Island on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef at the time.

Erdmann’s find was just one of 153 new animal, plant and fungi species discovered by researchers from the San Francisco-based California Academy of Sciences (CAS) and their collaborators across six continents and four oceans in 2023, according to the institution’s annual report.

Among the sea-dwelling species, their discoveries included 20 sea slugs, 13 sea stars (mostly deep-sea species from Antarctica), five fish (including three gobies described by Erdmann and David Greenfield) and a sea snail.

Another new fish species: Eviota taeiae, a dwarf goby from Samoa (© Mark Erdmann / CAS)

Shrimp gobies, shallow-water reef fish that live on sandy seabeds near coral reefs, have a symbiotic relationship with alpheid snapping shrimp, which excavate burrows in the sand while the gobies act as look-outs for predators.

“Describing a new species is truly a collaborative process, and we often involve a geneticist to test fin-ray clips – that’s enough to do DNA ‘barcoding’, which helps us place animals on the tree of life,” says Erdmann of the modern process of describing new species.

Dr Terry Gosliner searches for new nudibranchs on a recent Maldives expedition – his department described 20 new Halgerda and Pelagella sea slugs in 2023 (© Luiz Rocha / CAS)

Among 14 new nudibranchs from the Indo-Pacific region was this Halgerda mango (© Terry Gosliner / CAS)

Barcoding is the process of analysing tiny snippets of a specimen’s genes. “It’s not always accurate, but it helps confirm the differences and unique traits that we can observe with our eyes, such as colour or iridescence,” says Erdmann. The Lady Elliot goby (Tomiyamichthys elliotensis) is described in the Journal of the Ocean Science Foundation.

“These fishes live fast, breed fast and die fast,” says Erdmann of the shrimp goby, “but the same stressors that affect more charismatic species – climate change, habitat degradation, and pollution – are likely affecting these smaller fishes too.”

Although the researcher says that animals such as shrimp gobies are less of a conservation concern than larger, more iconic species, for the first time ichthyologists are convening to formally assess such fishes’ conservation status next spring.

New to science nudibranch: Halgerda scripta (© Terry Gosliner / CAS)

Halgerda mesophotica (© Terry Gosliner / CAS) Halgerda radamaensis (© Terry Gosliner / CAS)

“This year we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, which has been directly responsible for saving hundreds of species,” says CAS executive director Dr Scott Sampson. “Yet a million more species remain imperilled due to human-driven activities like habitat destruction, climate change, and pollution.

“We must document the Earth’s living diversity so that we can work to protect it, and the California Academy of Sciences is honoured to take part in this critical global effort.

Shallow-dwelling Halgerdas tend to sport yellow colouring, like Halgerda berberiani (© Terry Gosliner / CAS)

Halgerda maakiae (© Terry Gosliner / CAS) Halgerda pattiae (© Terry Gosliner / CAS)

“Additionally, we must aim beyond protection toward regeneration, boosting the health and resilience of ecosystems for future generations of humans and non-humans alike.”

The California Academy of Sciences has a public aquarium, planetarium and natural history museum alongside its Institute for Biodiversity Science and Sustainability research and environmental education facility all under one roof in Golden Gate Park.

