The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Humpbacks’ homosexual encounter caught on camera

Follow Divernet on Google News
Two male humpbacks copulating in Hawaii (Lyle Krannichfeld / Brandi Romano)
Two male humpbacks copulating in Hawaii (Lyle Krannichfeld / Brandi Romano)

Two humpback whales have been captured on camera in the act of copulation for the first time and, unprecedented as this was, the encounter was made all the more remarkable by the fact that both whales were male. 

Maui-based photographers Lyle Krannichfeld and Brandi Romano subsequently sought the advice of Stephanie Stack, a lead researcher with the Pacific Whale Foundation in Hawaii, and the three worked together to assess, interpret and document what they had witnessed.

Their study, just published in the journal Marine Mammal Science, is described by Stack as a “significant breakthrough in our understanding of humpback whale behaviour”.

The photographers had been on a recreational boating trip when they witnessed the interaction on 19 January, 2022, and were able to capture their remarkable images by hanging their cameras over the side of the boat.

The vessel had been in neutral some 2km west of the Molokini crater off Maui when the two whales were seen approaching.

(Lyle Krannichfeld / Brandi Romano)
(Lyle Krannichfeld / Brandi Romano)
(Lyle Krannichfeld / Brandi Romano)
(Lyle Krannichfeld / Brandi Romano)
(Lyle Krannichfeld / Brandi Romano)
(Lyle Krannichfeld / Brandi Romano)
(Lyle Krannichfeld / Brandi Romano)
(Lyle Krannichfeld / Brandi Romano)

One of the humpbacks (Megaptera novaeangliae) was described as in poor health, being emaciated and covered in whale lice, and was considered the possible victim of a ship strike.

The other whale began repeatedly approaching it, using its pectoral fins to hold it in place while it initiated what were described as shallow, brief penetrations. 

Male humpbacks usually conceal their penis in a “genital slit” to make themselves more streamlined while swimming, and the organ had only rarely been observed before, on one occasion while a whale was urinating. It is now thought that humpback males might also use the slit or the anus for same-sex copulation, as a form of practice or assertion of friendship or dominance.

The whales circled the boat a number of times, allowing the photographers ample opportunity to capture their images from there – it being illegal to be in the water within 90m of humpbacks in Hawaii.

There are similar restrictions on in-water encounters with whales in many parts of the world. “I do not want to encourage divers to seek out whales, as my research has shown this to cause disturbance,” Stack told Divernet.

Although this is the first time same-sex (whether homosexual or bisexual) behaviour has been reported in humpbacks, it is not considered uncommon among cetaceans.

Also on Divernet: Alien-hunters inspire world-first chat with whale, Humpback whales turn up in South-west, Humpback hits: catchy songs could circle world, Divers free ghost-netted humpback

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 01:05 Beforehand 03:32 Method

How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
01:05 Beforehand
03:32 Method

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41MjA2QjlEREM3NTE0RkJG

How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto

https://seacsub.com https://b2b.seacsub.com/single-product.php?pc=0420034 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://seacsub.com
https://b2b.seacsub.com/single-product.php?pc=0420034

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MkJFNUMzMTJDNkVFQjEy

SEAC Smart BCD Unboxing Review #scuba #review #bcd

https://masterliveaboards.com https://masterliveaboards.com/maldives/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://masterliveaboards.com
https://masterliveaboards.com/maldives/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MkQ0RjUwRTlGMUU4N0ZG

Maldives Master Liveaboard Itineraries #scuba #maldives

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x