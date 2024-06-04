Plan dives for ’24 Great Shark Snapshot

The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
UK charity the Shark Trust’s annual citizen-science project the Great Shark Snapshot is set to take place from 20-28 July this year. Divers and snorkellers from around the world are invited to record and share their data on all the sharks and rays they see, wherever they happen to be that week.

“As well as gathering vital data, the event will provide a chance to celebrate the incredible shark and ray species that live in our ocean,” says the Shark Trust, which hopes to see individual divers, their clubs, dive-centres and charter-boat and liveaboard operators not leaving it to chance but organising dedicated shark and ray dives and events through the week.

The data provided, along with still images or video footage where possible, will be added to the Shark Trust Shark Log, helping scientists to build a picture of species distribution and any changes that occur among the sharks and rays.

“It is great to see this popular citizen science event back for its third year,” says Shark Trust marketing manager Caroline Robertson-Brown. “Whether you are diving your local dive-site, or on a trip of a lifetime, we want divers to join in on the Great Shark Snapshot in July. 

“I cannot wait to hear from the divers and dive organisations about the species of sharks and rays that they see, and where in the world they see them.” Sightings can either be recorded on the website or by using the Shark Trust app. Find out more about the week.

