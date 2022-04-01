Mexico dive-boat prop victims named

Mexico
Evan Abramson & Tom Schaefer (UW)

The two American scuba divers killed by a dive-boat off Isla Mujeres in Mexico on 4 March have been identified as long-serving University of Washington staff-members. 

Originally reported by Mexican police to be marine biologists, they were in fact Evan Abramson, a research professor in Earth & Space Sciences who had joined the university in 1988, and Tom Schaefer who, after gaining his master’s degree in oceanography there, had worked in its School of Social Work for more than 25 years.

Since 1985 he had also volunteered as an educator with the Seattle Aquarium & Pacific Marine Research.

“Both Evan and Tom contributed immeasurably to our university community during their time at the UW, and that community should now come together to extend our condolences to their families and friends,” said the university president in a statement. “We hope that their loved ones will find peace in memories of happier times.”

The men, said to have been experienced scuba divers, had been wreck-diving in a group of four with a divemaster, as previously reported on Divernet.

According to witnesses they had sent up an SMB before ascending to return to their boat, when the surviving divers stated that a larger dive-boat called Mr Tom, run by Cancun’s oldest dive operator, the PADI 5* centre Scuba Cancun, had arrived as they surfaced. 

Its captain was said to have ignored the buoy as well as shouted warnings from the divemaster, its propellers striking both men as the boat positioned itself to drop off its own divers.

Mr Tom was impounded by the Isla Mujeres police and the captain taken into custody. State attorney-general’s office the FGE was reported to be investigating the double fatality.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Divernet Posts

Mexico

Citizen science in Pacific Mexico

“Add a passionate scientist who is doing research and you’ve got yourself a citizen-science expedition!” says Mexico Liveaboards, which is offering educational dive-trips with a

Follow Divernet on Social Media

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.