Paul Toomer leaves Dive RAID International

Renowned technical instructor trainer and explorer Paul Toomer has announced he is parting company with Dive RAID International, the dive training agency he was instrumental in making what it is today.

In a statement, Paul said: “It is with sadness that I must advise that I am no longer involved with Dive RAID International (RAID HQ). This decision was not made lightly and reflects a mutual understanding between RAID and myself. I have greatly valued contributing to RAID’s growth and accomplishments over the years. However, we now hold differing visions for the future, and it is time for me to take a new path.

“As of now, I am no longer in a position to respond to inquiries from RAID members, regional offices, or representatives. Please direct any questions to your local RAID office or to Dive RAID International directly. Contact information is available on the official website.

“Even though I am no longer involved with RAID HQ, I have not lost my passion for working in this amazing industry and I will continue to teach and dive. My rebreathers will probably see more action now than they ever have.

“Of course, I wish the RAID guys all the best going forward.”

Paul has been a staple of the diving fraternity for decades, and has held prestigious positions within industry giants PADI and SSI, and his unique skill set is sure to be redirected in the near future.