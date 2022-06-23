Plan dives now for Great Shark Snapshot

Great Shark Snapshot

The Shark Trust has issued a reminder to scuba divers around the world to be especially vigilant for sharks, skates and rays between 24 and 31 July – and to keep its Great Shark Snapshot in mind.

The scheduling of the UK charity’s “global shark census” was reported on Divernet in early February. The trust has asked divers, wherever they happen to be during the week, to record all the elasmobranchs they see on Shark Log, its sightings database.

The data is intended to help scientists build a picture of species distribution and changes that occur, and put in place effective conservation plans to protect threatened species. 

Photos and video footage can also be logged, and species ID assistance is available on the Shark Trust website. Divers who would like to join existing events can find out where they are happening on the Great Shark Snapshot map. Dive centres, clubs and liveaboards in more than 25 countries are said to have registered to take part in the community science project.  

“The Great Shark Snapshot is a wonderful way to bring together divers from all over the world to take an active part in shark conservation,” says the Shark Trust’s Caroline Robertson-Brown. There is a video about the event on YouTube.

