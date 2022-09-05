Scuba instructor dies on nocturnal freedive

Scuba instructor died at Cape Greco (Kallerna)
Cape Greco (Kallerna)

A British scuba-diving instructor, 21-year-old Rhys Lee Williams, has died on a night-time freedive off the coast of Cyprus after reportedly getting his foot trapped between rocks.

Williams, understood to have worked for an Ayia Napa dive-centre, went freediving with a friend in the early hours of Saturday, 3 September but failed to resurface. The site was Cape Greco, a peninsula on the south-east corner of the island near Ayia Napa. 

Williams’ friend raised the alarm at around 1.45am and police and Coast Guard attended the scene, with scuba divers called in to conduct an underwater search. They found and recovered Williams at around 4am, and he was pronounced dead on arrival at Famagusta General Hospital.

The diver lived inland at Paralimni, about 15km from the dive-site. A post mortem examination was to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Follow Divernet on Google News

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Divernet Posts

Follow Divernet on Social Media

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ABOUTCONTACT
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x