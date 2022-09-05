Scuba instructor dies on nocturnal freedive

A British scuba-diving instructor, 21-year-old Rhys Lee Williams, has died on a night-time freedive off the coast of Cyprus after reportedly getting his foot trapped between rocks.

Williams, understood to have worked for an Ayia Napa dive-centre, went freediving with a friend in the early hours of Saturday, 3 September but failed to resurface. The site was Cape Greco, a peninsula on the south-east corner of the island near Ayia Napa.

Williams’ friend raised the alarm at around 1.45am and police and Coast Guard attended the scene, with scuba divers called in to conduct an underwater search. They found and recovered Williams at around 4am, and he was pronounced dead on arrival at Famagusta General Hospital.

The diver lived inland at Paralimni, about 15km from the dive-site. A post mortem examination was to be carried out to establish the cause of death.