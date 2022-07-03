Second woman dies at Sahl Hasheesh

A second woman has been killed, apparently by a shark, in the same part of the Red Sea coast that had seen a bitten snorkeller die a few hours earlier.
The body of a Romanian woman said to be in her late 40s was found only about 600m from where the first attack on a 68-year-old Austrian woman had occurred on Friday, 1 July, in the bay of Sahl Hasheesh south of Hurghada. The other attack was reported on Divernetearlier today, but the circumstances surrounding the second death remain unclear.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Egypt’s Environment Ministry stated today (3 July) that a committee had been formed to investigate the rare inshore attacks and decide what measures to take. The Red Sea Governorate had already suspended recreational in-water activities, including scuba diving, in the vicinity for at least three days.
Reuters has confirmed that the Austrian victim was a local resident. She was said to have been living in the area with her Egyptian husband for five years, and appeared to have been snorkelling when the fatal incident occurred.
Earlier reports stated that the shark responsible for the bites that led to her death was thought to be a mako. A source has told Divernet that it is now suspected to have been an oceanic whiteteip shark, although this has yet to be confirmed.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behaviour or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behaviour or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.