Simply Scuba goes under again

Online dive-gear retailer Simply Scuba has gone into administration for the second time in three years but, following the collapse of its parent company, it looks unlikely to resurface this time.

After Simply Scuba went under in April 2020 as the Covid pandemic was beginning to bite, as reported on Divernet, the company was acquired by Internet Fusion Group and continued to operate under its aegis. But now IFG has itself collapsed, going into administration on 28 April.

Another online retail group, BrandAlley, has bought up selected IFG assets including brand names, logistics and customer service operations, announcing that although the companies including Simply Scuba will cease trading, 125 employees’ posts will be saved. Other IFG brands included Country Attire, Surfdome and Newtyle Trading.

Anyone who recently placed an order for diving equipment with Simply Scuba that is not already on delivery is advised to contact their credit-card company to determine whether payments can be recovered.

Tony Wright and Alastair Massey of FRP Advisory Trading, the joint administrators, say that they can accept returned goods but cannot issue refunds. They can be contacted at internetfusiongroup@frpadvisory.com

The original Simply Scuba, founded in 1995 and part of the Simply Group, was a prime mover in taking dive-gear sales online. Popular with UK divers, it won the Diver Retailer of the Year award for 10 years running.