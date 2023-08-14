PADI sets up Maui wildfire relief fund

Diver training agency PADI has teamed up with the Ako’ako’a Foundation to create a relief fund to directly assist its members in Maui in getting back on their feet and in the water as soon as possible following the recent wildfires.

The Ako’ako’a Foundation is based in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii, and its aim is to unite the stakeholders of Hawaii’s nearshore marine environments and work together to create positive ocean change.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have been affected by this tragedy,” says Drew

Richardson, CEO and President of PADI Worldwide. “United above and below the surface of our shared blue planet, we stand together with the dive community to provide strength and speed in recovery efforts.”

100% of all donations to this relief fund will be distributed directly to dive professionals in Hawaii in need of recovery from the devastating fires. The fund is aiming to raise US $100,000.

Individuals or businesses in Hawaii who wish to extend or receive support are asked to contact PADI regional manager Kyle Ingram at kyle.ingram@padi.com