Win a trip for two to Grenada at the GO Diving Show

Fancy winning a trip for two people to the Caribbean diving paradise of Grenada? – well, visitors to the GO Diving Show this weekend have the chance to win this awesome prize, and all they have to do to enter is head to the PureGrenada booth (860) and Aquanauts Grenada stand (410) at the event.

Both booths will be displaying competition QR codes – scan these to be in with a chance of winning this great trip, and find out more from the PureGrenada and Aquanauts Grenada teams about the island, its people and the diving. The lucky winners will be notified in the week post-show.

This fabulous prize – courtesy of PureGrenada, True Blue Bay Boutique Resort and Aquanauts Grenada – includes economy-class return flights with British Airways, a seven-night stay at the True Blue Bay Boutique Resort on a bed-and-breakfast basis, and a dive package with Aquanauts Grenada (free ten-dive package for diver one, and 50% off a ten-dive package for diver two).

One of a multitude of waterfalls that await you on Grenada

Grenada is one of the diving hotspots of the Caribbean, with amazing topside scenery, history and culture to match. With colourful coral reefs, spectacular shipwrecks, exhilarating drift dives and a unique underwater sculpture park – Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have it all. With more than 50 sites of intriguing underwater wonder to be discovered, it’s no wonder that divers of all levels from around the world are attracted to the island – a true diver’s paradise!

True Blue Bay Boutique Resort is a four-star family-friendly property located in St Georges. Owned and operated by the Fielden family, True Blue Bay is perfect for those seeking an authentic Grenadian experience. The hotel is perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in Grenada itself. A lively and friendly Boutique Resort offers 70 comfortable and delightfully designed guestrooms.

Explore the ‘Shipwreck Capital of the Caribbean' with your new Aqua-family! Aquanauts Grenada is a family-owned and eco-friendly dive shop that focuses on safety and memorable experiences. With wrecks, reefs and sculptures to explore, Grenada truly has something for every diver to enjoy. Aquanauts Grenada offers free Nitrox 30% plus 4:1 – 6:1 dive ratios to ensure a top-notch scuba experience.

Part of the A World Adrift sculpture off Carriacou

NB: Blackout dates – 30 June to 8 July 2025, 6-13 August 2025, and 15 December 2025-4 January 2026. Exclusions – rental equipment, additional dives, upgrades, and/or other incidentals. Offer is not valid for any other dive package. Entry is open to adults over the age of 25. Prize is valid for a year from the draw date.

The GO Diving Show

The GO Diving Show – the only consumer dive and travel show in the UK – returns to the NAEC Stoneleigh on 1-2 March 2025, just in time to kick off the new season, and promises a weekend full of interactive, educational, inspirational and fun content.

As well as the Main Stage – this time headlined by TV star, author and adventurer Steve Backshall, making a welcome return to the GO Diving Show after a few years away, along with NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Head of Scientific Research at DEEP Dawn Kernagis, fellow TV presenter, author and perennial favourite Monty Halls, Dr Timmy Gambin, who will be discussing Malta's rich maritime and wartime heritage, and the dynamic duo of explorers Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup, who will be talking about their recent Expedition Buteng in Indonesia – there are again dedicated stages for UK diving, technical diving, underwater photography and inspirational tales. Andy Torbet will be MCing the Main Stage once again, as well as giving a presentation on the challenges of shooting technical diving for TV shows. A list of all of the speakers, including timings, can be found here.

Along with the stages, there are a host of interactive elements – the ever-popular Cave, the giant trydive pool, the immersive virtual reality tech-wreck dive, breath-hold workshops and lining-out drills, marine biology zone and, new for 2025, your chance to try your hand at wreck mapping with the Nautical Archaeology Society and their ‘shipwreck' – all scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, dive centres, retailers and much more.

This year also sees the NoTanx Zero2Hero competition taking centre-stage. This competition, aimed at newbie freedivers, will see an initial 12 candidates undergo training with Marcus Greatwood and the NoTanx team in London in late-February. Then five selected finalists will compete at the GO Diving Show over the March weekend, including static apnea sessions in the pool, to find the overall winner, who will get a week-long trip to Marsa Shagra Eco-Village, courtest of Oonasdivers.

Advance tickets now available!

Buy your day ticket now for £17.50 + booking fee and be ready for an educational, exciting and inspirational experience! Or with so many speakers over the two days, plus all the interactive displays and exhibitors to visit, why not make it a weekend, and snap up a two-day ticket for £25 + booking fee?

It will be £25 for a day ticket at the box office on the weekend of the show, so book in advance and save some money!!

Group ticket prices for 10+ people are also available if you are coming with your centre/club members.

Book tickets on Go Diving Show website.

And as always, the ticket price includes complimentary parking. And under-16s go free of charge, so bring the kids along for a fabulous family day out!