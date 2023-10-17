100-year-old wreck: mate went back for dog

The Huronton shows up on the sonar display (GLSHS)
The Huronton shows up on the sonar display (GLSHS)
Follow Divernet on Google News

Yet another Great Lakes wreck discovery has been made in the form of the steel bulk cargo ship Huronton, which sank almost exactly a century ago. The ship is beyond normal diving depths, however, sitting 240m deep in Lake Superior on the US-Canadian border.

The discovery is another achievement for the Michigan-based Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS). The wreck was found in August as the research vessel David Boyd deployed the GLSHS’s sonar-scanning towfish, with footage then captured using an ROV, but the society delayed the announcement until the anniversary of the sinking.

The 73m Huronton had been built in Ohio in 1898 but was based in Canada with Matthews Steamship Co. On 11 October, 1923, she was travelling unladen north-west with heavy fog and forest-fire smoke drifting across the lake when she collided with a bigger ship heading in the opposite direction, the ore-laden 125m Cetus.

The 73m Huronton…
The 73m Huronton… (GLSHS)
…and the 125m Cetus
…and the 125m Cetus (GLSHS)

Moving too fast

Both vessels were reported to have been moving too fast for the low-visibility conditions. The bow of the Cetus ripped a huge hole towards the bow in the port side of the Huronton, “momentarily locking the two ships together”, says the GLSHS.

Damage in the collision area (GLSHS)
Damage in the collision area (GLSHS)

Cetus’s captain had the presence of mind to keep his engines running, which effectively plugged the hole to give Huronton’s crew time to either scramble onto the Cetus or launch their lifeboats.

Huronton’s first mate Dick Simpell then jumped back onto his ship and ran to the flooding stern section to untie the ship’s mascot. He succeeding in rescuing the bulldog before the vessel sank, 18 minutes after the collision. 

Open porthole into corridor
Open porthole into corridor (GLSHS)
Yellow paint and electric light on the mast
Yellow paint and electric light on mast (GLSHS)
Engine-room skylight
Engine-room skylight (GLSHS)
Smokestack
Smokestack (GLSHS)
Stern
Stern (GLSHS)
Open door at stern
Open door at stern (GLSHS)

The wreck-site turned out to be 23 miles north-west of Whitefish Point, where the GLSHS’s Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum is located.

As the lake depth dropped from 90m to indicate a “small hole” at 240m, it became necessary to let out a lot more cable or slow down, said director of marine operations Darryl Ertel of the search for the Huronton.

“There was a little sliver in there that was a straight line, but it looked like the size of a thread. And because it was a straight line, I marked it as a possible target. Four hours later we come back on our way home to check it. And, sure enough, it was a shipwreck.”

Also on Divernet: Mussels lit 150-year-old wreck – but hid its identity, Trinidad shines even among Great Lakes wrecksDiver Tamara’s double discoveries honour Native AmericansSatellite tug discovered at 90m in Lake SuperiorTech-divers’ dream: 150-year-old masts-up schooner

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks