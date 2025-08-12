New protection for Scapa & Queen of Sweden shipwrecks

The shipwreck-filled Scapa Flow wartime naval base has been joined by a centuries-old Swedish vessel in being named as Scotland’s newest Historic Marine Protected Areas (HMPAs).

The designation of the two sites, off the coasts of Orkney and Shetland respectively, was announced by the Scottish Government’s cabinet secretary for climate action & energy Gillian Martin during a tour of the Scapa Flow site yesterday (11 August).

Conferred in recognition of the sites’ national importance and to provide them with legal protection against human interference, the designations come into effect on 1 November.

Light over Scapa Flow (© Orkney.com)

The Scapa Flow site has a number of what the government terms “historic marine assets”, including the largest concentration of warship wrecks and other wartime artefacts in the UK. A naval base during both world wars in the 20th-century, it saw the internment and scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet at the end of WW1.

The Queen of Sweden is one of the best-preserved remains of a Swedish East India Company ship located in Scottish waters. Built in Stockholm in 1741 to trade with China, she was the biggest vessel built for the company at that time but sank in a gale off Shetland in 1745.

Long time coming

The first HMPAs were designated by the Scottish Government in 2013, when it became a criminal offence to remove, alter or disturb any of the named sites. The addition of Scapa Flow has long been discussed, with a consultation launched back in 2019, the centenary of the scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet.

“The designation of these sites recognises their national value and will help to ensure that future generations can continue to explore, learn from and be inspired by Scotland’s underwater heritage,” said Martin. “I’m grateful for the support from local authorities, heritage bodies and marine industries in bringing these designations forward.”

“Wrecked vessels, including those of the German High Seas Fleet, are a significant heritage asset and attract visitors from all over the world, contributing to the economy of Orkney,” commented Orkney Islands Council leader Heather Woodbridge. “Sadly, the condition of the wrecks is deteriorating, and these important remains will not last forever.

The Queen of Sweden in Shetland (Historic Environment Scotland)

“Officially recognising and protecting these sites is therefore vitally important to maximise their longevity. This Historic MPA will ensure these irreplaceable assets are protected from future human damage or disturbance while still allowing for responsible access, research and education where appropriate.”

“The Queen of Sweden is one of the best-preserved 18th-century trading vessels, lying in shallow waters and popular with local divers,” added Shetland Islands Council leader Emma Macdonald.

“This designation will provide her with greater protection while ensuring she remains accessible to the diving community.”