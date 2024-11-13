The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Wreck-divers honour WW2 airmen each side of Canada

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Divers lay the informative plaque at the wreck site (UASBC)
Divers lay the informative plaque at the wreck site (UASBC)

Two World War Two bomber wrecks in Canada have been commemorated by dive-teams. Both aircraft crashed and sank in 1943, were rediscovered in 2022 – and in each case only one body from their four-man crews has ever been recovered.

On Canada’s west coast, divers from the Underwater Archaeological Society of British Columbia (UASBC) laid a 90kg concrete plaque on 9 November to mark the 26m-deep location of an RAF training aircraft that crashed into the Pacific near Vancouver Island. They also retrieved the navigator’s compass, which had been lying on the seabed, for conservation.

The navigator’s compass (UASBC)
The navigator’s compass (UASBC)

The Handley Page Hampden P5433 medium bomber of RAF Operational Training Unit 32 took off from an RCAF aerodrome at Patricia Bay (which is now Victoria International Airport) in the late afternoon of 14 March, 1943.

The aircrew consisted of two Australians, the pilot P/O Allan Hunt and navigator P/O Reginald Manttan, and Canadian wireless operators / gunners P/O Grant Hall and Sgt Howard Piercy. 

A Handley Page Hampden bomber (RAF)
A Handley Page Hampden bomber (RAF)

Their routine training flight was intended to enable practice in flying low over the Pacific, and later flying by night, but at around 5.30pm the aircraft was seen going into a spin at an altitude of 450m and diving vertically into Saanich Inlet. All four airmen were killed, though only P/O Hunt’s body was ever recovered.

The widely scattered remains were discovered in 2022 by diver Lyle Berzins while he was out filming octopuses. When UASBC divers investigated further they found propellers, an engine, landing-gear, the compass and boot soles.

Aircraft wheel (UASBC)
Landing wheel (UASBC)
Propeller (UASBC)
Propeller (UASBC)

It took considerable research by the team to narrow down the particular Handley-Page Hampden from the 104 that had been stationed at Patricia Bay during WW2, because no fewer than 26 of them had crashed.

The UASBC dive-team (UASBC)
The UASBC dive-team (UASBC)

The Hampden twin-engined medium bomber was said to have acquired a reputation for engine failures. It had served in the early stages of the war in Europe, operating mainly by night, but was retired by RAF Bomber Command in late 1942 as four-engined heavy bombers came to be preferred for raids. See a 3D model of part of the wreck-site.

Bombardier’s box

The aircraft wreck on the eastern side of the country, a Royal Canadian Air Force B-24 Liberator, lies 40m deep in 56km-long Gander Lake, in the centre of the island of Newfoundland. A “bombardier’s box” was recently retrieved to be displayed at an aviation museum in the town of Gander. 

RCAF Liberator bomber1 LAC
An identically marked B-24 bomber (Library & Archives Canada)

The bomber, designated 589 D, crashed shortly after take-off on 4 September, 1943, also as a result of engine failure, killing all four crewmen: pilot Wing Commander JM Young, Squadron Leader John Grant MacKenzie, Flying Officer Victor Bill and Leading Aircraftman Gordon Ward. Only MacKenzie’s body could be recovered from the inverted wreck by hardhat divers at the time of the crash.

The aircraft was located through sonar-scanning and ROV in 2022, followed by exploration on scuba by Shipwreck Preservation Society of Newfoundland & Labrador (SPSNL) divers accompanied by a documentary film-crew. Only the wings, forward fuselage and landing gear could be located, and later one propeller.

Neil Burgess, president of the society, took part in both the initial and the recent dives, which he described to CBC as the “spookiest diving I’ve ever done” because of the scale of the plane and the ultra-low visibility.

The bomb release interval control box was located in the open nose of the wreck (Maxwel Hohn)
The bomb release interval control box, found in the open nose (Maxwel Hohn / SPSNL)

The bombardier box, otherwise known as the bomb release interval control box, was attached to the plane’s nose only by wires. It fell away when Burgess cut it free, reducing the visibility even further as he was forced to grope in the silt to locate it – which he eventually did. 

But he emphasised that the wreck had been treated with “the utmost respect”, with no other attempt made to disturb it.

The Memorial University of Newfoundland’s archaeology department was cleaning and conserving the box for display at Gander’s North Atlantic Aviation Museum.

Also on Divernet: GREEK DIVERS FIND LUFTWAFFE AIRCRAFT WRECK AT 60M, 5KM DEEP: IS THIS EARHART’S LOST ELECTRA AIRCRAFT?, JUNKERS JU-88 BOMBER IS AEGEAN PLANE WRECK STAR

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@adefrutos63
#askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Review

Scuba.com Website Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Specs
09:40 Review

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Rafael Novi Setya h: How to correctly transport a scuba tank
Eugene: 4 divers die after being sucked into pipe
Daniel Pyr: Do you have ear trouble when diving? This might be the problem.
Steve Farrar: Ben Franklin’s Black Fleet
Bud Sells: Ghost Ships Of The Great Lakes Part-2
Recent News
Wreck-divers honour WW2 airmen each side of Canada Wreck-divers honour WW2 airmen each side of Canada
Coast Guard guides dive-boat to its missing divers Coast Guard guides dive-boat to its missing divers
Divers clean up after ghost fish-farmer Divers clean up after ghost fish-farmer
Celebrate Magic Island Dive Resort’s 20th anniversary in 2025 Celebrate Magic Island Dive Resort’s 20th anniversary in 2025
Turning back time: Jellyfish that age in reverse Turning back time: Jellyfish that age in reverse
Locals’ 16-year fight pays off with MPA Locals’ 16-year fight pays off with MPA

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.