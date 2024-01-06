Dive Worldwide Zooms into Coral Triangle

UK-based tour operator Dive Worldwide is hosting two virtual talks designed to whet divers’ appetites for trips to Indonesia and the Philippines.

In the first, “Discover Borneo with Simon Rogerson”, the photo-journalist discusses details of his new Borneo Discovery tour, which provides the chance to experience the biodiversity and clear waters of the Derawan Archipelago in East Kalimantan, which host more than 400 species of coral and 900 species of fish.

Rogerson has taken part in more than 3,000 dives around the world, and the 13-day tour starts on 1 June this year. Dive Worldwide has priced it at £3,495, which includes 12 nights’ accommodation, most meals, 16 dives, wildlife excursions, transfers and dive-leading by Rogerson and other tour leaders. Find out more in a one-hour virtual talk from 7pm GMT on 11 January.

Orange clownfish

The second virtual talk, on 8 February, will be by Ollie Mischo and Reiss Bush and explores “Dumaguete’s Underwater Wonderland”. Mischo is international sales manager at Atmosphere Resort & Spa in Dauin in the Philippines, while Bush is an onsite marine biologist and PADI dive instructor there.

The pair will cover some of the critters, fish and other species found in local waters, as well as local underwater conservation and community projects in the area, to which Dive Worldwide can arrange a range of trips. This one-hour talk starts at 6:30pm.

Divers can attend both talks on Zoom, and they can be booked at the Dive Worldwide site.

