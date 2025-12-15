Diving in Malaysia: A Surreal Experience Above and Below the Surface

Advertisement

Discover a land of diversity and unique adventures! Enjoy world-class diving on reefs teeming with life, abundant wrecks and crazy critters. See why diving in Malaysia is a world-class experience, from Sipadan and Tioman to Borneo’s reefs, wrecks, macro life and conservation projects.

Welcome…

Welcome to Malaysia, a modern country with deep-rooted traditions, a melting pot of cultures with extraordinary cuisine and a vast variety of experiences that cater for every type of traveller. From bustling cityscapes to lush tropical rainforests, unique animal encounters, tribal villages, towering mountains, beautiful beaches and, of course, world-class diving – this beautiful country has it all. Malaysia is also at the forefront of sustainable environmental practices and eco-tourism, recognising the importance of preserving its natural heritage and rich biodiversity with a focus on sustainable tourism and conservation efforts. This destination guide offers a taste of what this fascinating country has to offer both above and below the water. We explore some of Malaysia’s top attractions, delve into the country’s rich history and culture, examine its climate and seasons, and highlight some of its cutting-edge marine conservation projects.

Why Dive in Malaysia?

Most importantly, we explain why Malaysia is regarded as one of the best dive destinations in the world. While Sipadan island off the coast of Borneo is perhaps regarded as the jewel in the crown, Mabul, the Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park, Tioman island and Perhentian Island off the coast of peninsular Malaysia are just some of the other stunning dive destinations to choose from, with everything from muck diving to beautiful reefs, hulking wrecks and animal encounters galore.

Mount Kinabalu in Malaysian Borneo Bajau Laut community on Mabul Island The entrance to the famous Batu Caves in Selangor The old town of Malacca in Malaysia The iconic Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur Orangutan are now found only in the wild in Malaysia in parts of Borneo

Top Things To Do in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

The country’s capital city and the gateway to Malaysia! See the sites with a hop-on, hop-off bus. Visit the Petronas Towers, the largest twin towers in the world, visit Jalan Alor – one of KL’s top culinary destinations – or explore one of the city’s many vibrant markets. There are also plenty of temples, mosques and other heritage sites in the bustling metropolis.

Sepilok

Just outside the city of Sandakan in Borneo, Sepilok is famous for its Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre, which provides a haven for orphaned and injured orangutans, and the Sun Bear Conservation Centre, where the rescued ex-captive sun bears are rehabilitated for release back into the wild.

Malacca

This charming city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site about two hours south of KL. It has a rich multi-cultural heritage with beautiful architecture and wonderful food.

Tioman Island

One of Peninsular Malaysia’s most highly rated dive destinations, this tiny rainforest-covered island boasts over 30 dive sites and is known for its stunning reefs and abundant marine life. There are also plenty of wrecks to explore in its calm and tranquil waters.

Mt Kinabalu

At a height of 4,095 metres, Mt Kinabalu is the highest mountain in Malaysia and offers unparalleled views over Borneo, but this two-day trek is not for the faint-hearted.

Terengganu

Among these northern states many highlights are several beautiful islands that offer outstanding diving in crystal clear waters. These include Perhentian, Redang, Lang Tengah, and Tenggol, all rich in marine life.

Selangor

This state is located just outside Kuala Lumpur, so its many wonderful sites are easily visited from the capital. The highlight of this region is the Batu Caves. Known for its colourful stairs, with 272 steps, these vast caves even have a Hindu Temple inside. Other attractions in Selangor include the Kampung Kutan Firefly Park and Escape Theme Park.

Kinabatangan River and Wildlife Sanctuary

One of the best places in Malaysia for wildlife. On a river cruise, there is the opportunity to spot orangutans, pygmy elephants, proboscis monkeys, crocodiles, and hornbills.

Sipadan Island

This island is synonymous with diving in Malaysia and is renowned for its diverse marine life, clear waters, healthy reefs, and strong currents. It is home to huge schools of fish, turtles, sharks, and various other pelagic species.

Mabul and Kapalai Island

These Islands are often used as a place to visit Sipadan, but both offer outstanding critter-spotting opportunities. Mabul offers true muck diving, while the artificial reef at Kapalai Island is home to a myriad of Marco creatures.

Malaysia at a Glance – Culture, Geography and History

Located in the heart of Southeast Asia, the story of Malaysia started in the 15th century with the establishment of the Melaka Sultanate. From the 18th century, it became part of the British Empire, until 31 August 1957, when it gained independence as the Federation of Malaya. In 1963, Malaysia was formed with the entry of Sabah and Sarawak from the island of Borneo.

The country offers a giddy mixture of urban areas and beautiful landscapes. 57% of the country is covered in rainforest and is home to numerous endemic species. There are 25 terrestrial national and state parks. In addition to these, there are 40 marine parks. The South China Sea separates its two main regions, Peninsular Malaysia and Borneo Malaysia.

Diver cruising over a reef at Sipadan Island, Malaysia Limestone karsts on Mount Api in Sirawak An arial view of a beach on Sipadan Island, Malaysia

Peninsular Malaysia is home to the capital city, Kuala Lumpur (KL), the gateway to this beautiful country. It blends old and new, with an eclectic mixture of buildings from the iconic Petronas Towers to rambling night markets and heritage sites. The impressive Batu Caves are close by in the Selangor region. On the east coast, a couple of hours from KL, is the city of Malacca, a charming UNESCO World Heritage site with a rich trading history and multi-cultural heritage. Further north along the east coast is the Island of Penang, famous for its cuisine and home to another UNESCO World Heritage site, George Town.

Malaysia Airlines offers direct flights from most of Australia’s major cities to KL. The flight from Sydney takes around nine hours. Malaysia and Batic Airlone offer regular flights from KL to Kota Kinablu, the main hub for Borneo, and they take around two to three hours.

Did you know? Malaysia has two dry seasons and two wet seasons. The east coast and Borneo dry season run from March until September, and the west coast dry season runs from October to April. Temperatures typically range from 23°C -33°C.

A Bajau woman and her child in a floating village A tea plantation in the Cameron Highliands The Dragon Horns on Tioman Island An explosion of colour in the Perhentian Islands You can famously see turtles on every dive in Sipadan

Best Time to Travel and Dive in Malaysia

While Malaysia is a year-round destination, the dry season is the best time for land-based activities. For divers heading to the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, March to September is generally considered the best time for diving, with calm seas and excellent visibility. The best opportunity for spotting whale sharks on the island of Tenggol is from August to October. For the West Coast, October to May is the ideal time. Borneo has great diving year-round, but April to December offers the calmest conditions.

Close to the border with Thailand is the stunning island of Langkawi. Several beautiful islands are also dotted along the west coast, including Tioman, Perhentian, Tenggol and Redang, and this is where most of the diving takes place. Mountain ranges and tropical forests dominate the interior of the country. The Cameron Highlands are known for lush tea plantations and cooler temperatures. The oldest rainforest in the country is in the Taman Negara National Park and is home of the world’s largest flower, the Rafflesia Arnoldii.

Borneo is known as the country’s adventure capital, with large areas covered in thick rainforest. Visitors can hike Mount Kinabalu, Malaysia’s highest mountain, go wildlife spotting on the Kinabatangan River, explore the Danum Valley, see orangutang the wild or visit them at the Sepilok Rehabilitation Centre, marvel at geological wonders of UNESCO listed Gunung Mulu National Park or soak up the local culture in the main cities of Kota Kinabalu and Kuching. Sprinkled around the shores of Borneo are plenty of lush beach-fringed islands that offer superb snorkelling and diving. The region has numerous marine parks, and Turtle Island is an important nesting site for green turtles.

Wreck diving at Tenggol Island

Did you know? Malay is the official language of Malaysia, but English is widely spoken throughout the country. Malaysia uses the Type G plug, the same as the one used in the UK.

Diving Peninsular Malaysia

Except for Langkawi, which is an island located in the northeast of the country, the main dive destinations of Peninsular Malaysia are spread along the east coast. The islands of Perhentian, Redang, Lang Tengah and Tenggol are situated to the north in the Terengganu Marine Park and offer excellent diving. In the south are Tioman Island, a renowned dive hotspot, and Aur Island, an undiscovered southern gem. Diving the east coast in the dry seasons offers clear, calm waters for beginners with plenty of deeper offshore reefs, pinnacles and wrecks for the more-advanced diver.

Langkawi

Known for its stunning beaches and lush rainforests, Langkawi is a beautiful tropical island paradise off the east coast in the north of Malaysia. Langkawi’s best diving experiences can be found at Pulau Payar Marine Park and around the Cenang area. Visibility tends not to be as good as on the east coast. Still, there is some great muck diving around Cenang, and the Pulau Payar Marine Park offers shallow reefs festooned in soft corals, minimal current, and plentiful marine life.

Perhentian Islands

This beautiful tropical island has over 20 dive sites, featuring healthy reefs, interesting topography, including swimthroughs and caves, great animal encounters, and several wrecks. One of the highlights is Shark Reef, a shallow reef ideal for spotting blacktip reef sharks. At Tanjung Basi and Tokong Laut, the currents tend to be stronger and offer the chance to see schooling fish and pelagic action. The Sugar Weck is a 90-metre cargo ship that attracts a myriad of marine life.

Redang Island

Famous for its crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches, Redang offers a more-upmarket alternative to the neighbouring Perhentian islands. Redang has everything from beach dives, challenging deeper dives, coral gardens, walls and some superb macro, and it has over 20 dive sites to choose from. One of the island’s most-popular dive sites is Big Mount, an underwater sea mount dropping to 30m, known for attracting larger marine life, including occasional mantas. Tanjung Tokong is another excellent site with a steep, sloping reef, a vibrant mix of hard and soft corals, and diverse marine life. This site is also known for encountering turtles, particularly green and hawksbill.

Lang Tengah Island

Situated between Perhentian and Redang, this tiny island offers a quieter option to its larger neighbours. The reefs circling the island are pristine, and marine life is abundant. Large schools of snapper, jacks, fusiliers, and barracuda congregate here. The area is known for its common sightings of friendly shark species, including blacktip, whitetip, leopard, and bamboo sharks. The area also has a few wrecks, including a sunken plane.

Macro marine life photographed during a muck dive at Mabul Island, Borneo Humphead parrotfish are seen across various sites, especially Sipadan and the Perhentians Hard corals add structure to the colourful reefs in Malaysia Soft corals are prevalent through the region

Tenggol Island

Until a few years ago, Tenggol was uninhabited. There are only two resorts on the island and more than 20 dive sites, so overcrowding is not a problem. Tokong Timur is a renowned dive site known for its vibrant reefs, interesting boulders, and the possibility of whale shark encounters between August and October. Rajawali Point is another excellent site offering stunning coral formations and abundant fish.

Tioman Island

Set in its own national park, Tioman Island boasts over 30 dive sites offering various diving experiences. Sites like Pirate Reef and Renggis have shallow, calm water teeming with reef fish and are ideal for beginner divers. For the more-advanced diver, sites like Tiger Reef and Kador Bay offer exhilarating drift dives along healthy coral reefs. Boulders and overhangs are covered in sea fans and an array of soft and hard coral. Animal encounters include turtles, barracuda, snapper, rays and a vast array of reef fish. Numerous wrecks litter the ocean floor around the island. There are even a couple of deep wrecks, the HMS Repulse and the HMS Prince of Wales, that are in the realm of tech divers.

Aur Island

This tiny island is about a five-hour boat journey from the mainland and does not attract crowds. But those who make the journey are rewarded with pristine reefs, excellent visibility, and abundant marine life. Common sightings include manta rays, whitetip sharks, barracuda, Napoleon wrasse, jacks, trevally, yellowback fusiliers, turtles, and bumphead parrotfish.

Wrecks are also a feature on Tioman Island Huge schools of fish on the reefs at Tioman

Diving in Malaysian Borneo

Malaysia Borneo is divided into two states, Sarawak and Sabah. Sarawak offers some excellent dive spots at the two main towns of Kuching and Miri, which include World War Two wrecks and great macro life. However, most of the diving takes place in the state of Sabah. Kota Kinabalu is located on the east coast of Borneo, the largest city in the area and the gateway to the region. From here, there is easy access to Gaya Island and the rich and diverse waters of the Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park.

In the northeast of Borneo is Lankayan, an off-thebeaten-track island with exceptional diving, accessible from Sandakan. The town is also the gateway to the Kinabatangan River, plus the orangutan sanctuary and Sun Bear Conservation Centre of Sepilok.

Further down the coast in the southernmost reaches of Sabah is the town of Semporna, which offers access to two outstanding diving areas. To the city’s northeast is the Tun Sakaran Marine Park, plus the Pom Pom, Timba Timba, Pandanan and Mataking islands. To the southwest of Semporna is another cluster of islands synonymous with outstanding diving, Mabul, Kapalai, Si Amil and Sipadan.

Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park

The marine park features five beautiful islands – Gaya, Sapi, Manukan, Mamutik and Sulug. Only a 15-minute boat ride from Kota Kinabalu, dives here are rarely deeper than 25m and generally consist of pristine hard coral reefs teeming with schooling fish. The park is also home to various critters like frogfish and seahorses, plus it has some larger visitors like turtles, reef sharks and eagle rays. Visibility can vary but the waters are usually calm and the diving easy.

The beautiful and highly venomous blue ringed octopus

Lankayan Island

Over 30 dive sites, including several wrecks and numerous small reefs, surround Lankayan Island. Schools of parrotfish, yellowtail barracuda, humphead parrotfish, and scads are found at many of the reefs, which also boast healthy corals, plenty of macro critters, and the occasional visit from whale sharks between March and May.

A giant frogfish playing hard to get The tropical reefs are full of life Colourful soft corals adorn the reef

Tun Sakaran Marine Park

Comprising eight islands and their surrounding reefs, the park has 21 dive sites within its boundaries. Divers can expect to encounter a variety of fish, turtles, eagle rays, barracuda, and even macro life in lagoons in this stunning underwater landscape.

Exploring the reef at Tun Sakaran Marine Park

Pom Pom, Timba Timba, Pandanan and Mataking Islands

Located just outside the Tun Sakaran Marine Park, these islands are often dived as a day trip from Semporna, with a dive at each. It is also possible to stay on any of these picturesque islands at one of the many eco-resorts, which often run conservation projects in which divers can participate. The waters surrounding the islands usually enjoy excellent visibility and plenty of marine encounters with various creatures, including turtles.

Mabul Island

Along with Kapalai, this is where most people will stay to dive at Sipadan. Mabul, however, is also a fantastic dive destination in its own right and renowned for its superb muck diving and macro life. An old oil rig in the water near the island offers something a bit different and some enjoyable wall dives.

A turtle taking a rest at Mabul Island

Kapalai Island

Little more than a sand bank with a resort on stilts, Kapalai offers some great diving. One of the most-impressive sites is a huge artificial reef home to thriving coral colonies and a great place to find all manner of critters.

Si Amil Island

This little island is a 45-minute boat ride from Mabul and is also accessible from Semporna. The island boasts thriving coral reefs and stunning rock formations, creating a breathtaking underwater landscape. There is great muck diving and the chance for pelagic encounters with schooling devil rays.

A free diver among a large school of jacks at Sipadan Island

Sipadan Island – Malaysia’s Legendary Dive Site

Undoubtedly, the best-known dive destination in Malaysia is the legendary Sipadan. There are no resorts on the island which is famous for its sheer coral cover walls, turtles, and huge schools of fish, including barracuda, jacks and bumphead parrotfish. The island also attracts all manner of other pelagic visitors, including sharks and rays, and as this protected area only allows 175 visitors per day, as a result, the reefs are flourishing and teeming with marine life. Sipadan is a resounding conservation success story with world-class diving.

A coral nursery in Malaysia

Marine Conservation and Sustainable Diving in Malaysia

Malaysia is a diver’s paradise, where every plunge reveals a world of vibrant corals, sea turtles, and swirling schools of fish. From the crystal-clear waters of Sipadan to the hidden gems around Tioman, the magic underwater feels like stepping into another world. However, this beauty can’t simply be taken for granted, we need to look after the ocean and her inhabitants. This is exactly what we are highlighting in this write up on all the fantastic projects that are pushing for policy change, conservation, restoration and research within the Malaysian waters. Some of the projects are actively taking volunteers which we will highlight.

How Divers Can Support Conservation Projects in Malaysia

TRACC (Tropical Research and Conservation Centre)

Operates on Pom Pom Island, Sabah, focusing on coral reef restoration and marine conservation. Their team of scientists, divers, and volunteers rebuilds damaged reefs using artificial structures and coral propagation. Their latest work is focussed on the reverse engineering of 3D printed reefs! Daily activities include coral planting, marine debris removal, and biodiversity monitoring. Volunteers gain hands-on experience in conservation diving while contributing to long-term ecological impact.

Reef Check Malaysia (RCM)

A non-profit founded in 2007, is dedicated to promoting a healthy ocean. A key pillar of its work is marine resource management, which RCM believes must involve all stakeholders, especially local communities. To support this, RCM established Community Marine Conservation Groups (CMCGs), composed of trained local islanders. These groups carry out vital conservation activities such as Reef Check surveys – an annual reef health’s monitoring survey, coral rehabilitation, ghost net and coral predator removal.

Various hard corals growing on an artificial reef Baby turtles heading to the ocean for the first time Coral reef structures among the destroyed reef The results of a reef clean up project

Coralku

A research-driven nonprofit in Malaysia, is restoring coral reefs using scientific climate-resilience screening methods on Lang Tengah Island, Terengganu. Locally, urgent action is needed to identify and protect the corals most likely to survive in a warming ocean—so we can focus restoration where it truly counts. With bleaching events on the rise, divers have a role beyond buoyancy control—supporting reef recovery.

Tengah Island Conservation (TIC)

Has expanded its conservation work beyond turtle hatchery, reef restoration, seagrass monitoring, coastal tree planting and also beach and underwater cleanup. TIC came up with the Integrated Island Waste Management initiative and Sustainable Tourism package under their Rumah Eko project. The Outreach and Education Program team rolls on spreading awareness and knowledge for the communities to become stewards of the environment.

Marine Research Foundation (MRF)

Based in Sabah, the Marine Research Foundation (MRF) is Malaysia’s first marine-focused NGO. One of MRF’s key projects promotes sustainable fisheries practices by reducing sea turtle bycatch in shrimp trawls through Turtle Excluder Devices, and deploying SharkCam, time-lapse cameras used to monitor shark and ray bycatch. MRF also partners with local divers to remove marine debris in Kota Kinabalu for underwater clean-ups, supported by the Mobula, a dedicated waste collection vessel.

Divers carefully removing a fishing net from the reef

Scuba Junkie SEAS

This grassroots conservation charity is based on Mabul Island, Sabah. It leads hands-on marine conservation through turtle nest protection, turtle rescue, coral reef restoration, and daily marine debris clean-ups. Blending action, science, and community, SEAS invites divers to get involved—whether by volunteering, adopting a baby turtle, supporting coral restoration, or joining a beach clean—all helping to protect the ocean we love.

The Perhentian Marine Research Station (PMRS)

Protects marine ecosystems through scientific research, monitoring, and community initiatives in Malaysia’s Perhentian Islands. It uses standardized ecological methods like Reef Check survey’s, CoralWatch, and Seagrass Watch to support conservation planning management. PMRS empowers local communities, especially youth, through its ‘Anak Pulau’ programme, training them in scuba diving, coral surveys, and practical interventions. PMRS collaborates closely with the Perhentian Turtle Project and Perhentian Eco Education Project, creating a comprehensive conservation strategy across the region.

Diving in Malaysia: A Surreal Experience Above and Below the Surface 36

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Malaysia good for scuba diving? Yes. Malaysia is considered one of Southeast Asia’s top dive destinations, offering reefs, wrecks, muck diving and large pelagic encounters. What is the best place to dive in Malaysia? Sipadan is the most famous, but Tioman, Perhentian, Redang, Tenggol, Mabul and Kapalai all offer outstanding diving experiences. When is the best time to dive in Malaysia? East Coast Peninsular Malaysia is best from March to September, while West Coast diving is optimal from October to May. Borneo offers year-round diving. Is Malaysia suitable for beginner divers? Absolutely. Many east coast islands offer calm, shallow sites ideal for beginners, alongside advanced dives for experienced divers. What marine life can divers expect in Malaysia? Divers can encounter turtles, reef sharks, barracuda, manta rays, whale sharks (seasonal), macro critters and vast schools of fish.