Charter your own EYOS expedition – in Melanesia

The name EYOS Expeditions has often appeared on Divernet in connection with record-breaking deep submersible diving in exotic parts of the world, but the company also mounts private expeditions for recreational divers in a position to charter their own “superyacht” – and from this summer it is offering them the chance to explore the reefs and wrecks of Melanesia.

It was an EYOS expedition vessel that ventured further south than any had before, and the company also organised the first commercial expedition to the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean. In 2019 it says it pioneered “book by cabin” departures to allow travellers to book individual cabins on superyachts. All its trips are guided by teams of onboard experts.

Melanesia is that area of the Pacific that includes diving hotspots such as PNG, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Fiji. For the first time, the 48m expedition yacht Hanse Explorer is based in this remote tropical region from May to September this year, offering bespoke itineraries and the opportunity to dive and snorkel far from the usual cruising circuit, says EYOS.

Hanse Explorer and dive-tender in PNG (EYOS Expeditions)

Aerial view of Hanse Explorer (EYOS Expeditions)

“Melanesia has long been part of EYOS’s DNA,” says the company’s co-founder Rob McCallum, a Divemaster and Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society. “These are some of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems on the planet, with a terrific mix of reef and pelagic wildlife and incredible coral. Every day brings a new delight.”

Guests might choose to dive the clear turquoise waters around Loh; the numerous WW2 wrecks around PNG; the world’s largest scuba-accessible wreck the President Coolidge in Vanuatu; “soft coral capital of the world” Fiji; or the Solomon Islands, with their spectacular reefs and host of WW2 war wrecks, and all with good chances of bluewater encounters with sharks, turtles, dugongs, manta rays or dolphins, says EYOS.

Hanse Explorer is specifically designed to accommodate divers and their equipment, says the company, with groups limited to 12 guests in six deluxe staterooms.

Kitting up in the dive-centre (EYOS Expeditions)

The vessel has a full on-board dive-centre offering nitrox, with cylinder racks, a range of dive-gear and fitted dive-ladder. There is a new dive RIB to make it easier and faster to range further from the yacht, as well as two Zodiacs and four Lefeet DPVs.

Back on the boat, guests can unwind in the Jacuzzi or gym, or relax in the bar, lounge or on the observation deck. Kayaks and paddleboards are provided.

There are 15 crew and dive pros, with instructors on hand through the week to train non-divers or help experienced divers move up a level.

Privacy has its price: a seven-night Hanse Explorer full charter with EYOS Expeditions costs US $235,000 “plus expenses” – in sterling that works out at around £15,500 per head between a dozen friends or family.

