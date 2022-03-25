Citizen science in Pacific Mexico

Mexico
Quino el Guardian (Mexico Liveaboards)

“Add a passionate scientist who is doing research and you’ve got yourself a citizen-science expedition!” says Mexico Liveaboards, which is offering educational dive-trips with a number of scientists to Socorro and the Sea of Cortez.

In addition to guests’ own recreational diving, they are promised the opportunity to assist the scientists through tagging, monitoring receivers and participating in identifying animals, says the operator, and in turn they stand to learn more about the big marine creatures in that part of the world.  

Trips this year aboard the Quino el Guardian include nine-night big-animal expeditions to Socorro with Dr Alfredo Giron from 17 May (US $3400pp) and with Dr Deni Ramirez using ultrasound on pregnant whale sharks and manta rays from 27 May, 31 October ($3600) and 11 November 2023 ($3700pp).

Mexico
Alfredo Giron
Mexico
Deni Ramirez
Mexico
Edgardo Ochoa
Mexico
Fabio Favoretto

Edgardo Ochoa’s week-long global marine conservation trip to the Sea of Cortez and Midriff Islands takes place from 7 August ($2300); and a dolphin expedition with Dr Fabio Favoretto and FIN-Project will be in Socorro from 17 January 2023 ($3700). Prices are liveaboard-only, all based on four people sharing.

The vessel caters for up to 16 divers in four cabins with curtained-off beds, and there are four bathrooms with showers. Mexico Liveaboards hosts the scientists on the trips, with $200 added to the price to help cover their supplies and expenses.

 

