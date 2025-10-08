Diving into Discovery: Life as an Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society Scholar

Imagine being put in a room with all your ocean heroes, dream mentors, favourite not-for-profits, world-class research institutes, photographers, filmmakers, technical dive instructors, and being asked to decide who to work with… This is the life of a Scholar of the Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society, as Sophie Kalkowski-Pope explains

Photographs by Sophie Kalkowski-Pope and Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society

My name is Sophie Kalkowski-Pope, I’m 23 years old, and I am the 2023 Australasian Scholar of the Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society. Previously known in the diving community as Rolex Scholars, these scholarships are career-catalysing.

Each year, three young people are selected, one from Europe, North America, and Australasia respectively, with the opportunity to explore their interests in the marine environment during an intensive year of travel and training.

This scholarship programme represents a goal I have been aspiring to for over five years now, but only ever dreamed would become a reality.

What is OWUSS?

The primary goal of the Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society is to upskill young leaders with the potential to make significant contributions in the underwater world.

Funded by Rolex, this internationally renowned scholarship programme involves a year of hand’s-on experiences gaining practical skills, dive qualifications, and working with global leaders in marine-related fields.

The scholars from the three regions conduct independent training itineraries to explore their passions, ranging anywhere from dive medicine to archaeology, marine conservation to policy and management, community work to deep sea exploration.

OWUSS foundation and mission

Originally founded in 1972, the scholarship society is celebrating its 50-year anniversary this year.

Its roots trace back to the Chicago Dive Show, where key founders suggested using extra profits from the show towards a philanthropic goal.

Hence the Our World-Underwater Scholarship was born, a programme to support developing young leaders in the marine field. Since then, the programme has grown in both size and complexity, having been established 50 years in North America, 30 years in Europe and recently branching out to Australasia 15 years ago.

Diving aspect of the scholarship

The scholarship is based around the scholar’s interests in the underwater world, so scuba diving is fundamental to the programme.

Scholars often undergo a variety of professional and technical dive training. Exploratory diving in cave systems, or remote polar regions is not uncommon.

Scholars investigate anything from marine conservation programmes to adjacent fields such as diving medicine, archaeology, deep sea submersibles, marine research, and photography.

Sophie with all her sponsored equipment

Furthermore, each region has different equipment sponsors. For the Australasian scholar, the key sponsors are TUSA and Waterproof, who have generally provided all of my diving kit, including an incredible D7X drysuit!

All scholars receive support from Reef Photo and Video, where they get loaned an incredible underwater photography setup.

Currently I am shooting on a Canon EOSR50 mirrorless DSLR, in a Nauticam housing, with INON D200 strobes. You can follow along on my photography journey at my instagram @sophie_dives!

All scholars are also sponsored by PADI, DAN, and of course Rolex, who provide the scholar’s primary funding. I also recently became sponsored by Penetrator fins, in preparation for my upcoming freediving training with Adam Stern.

New York

Each year, the scholarship year begins in New York with the Annual Awards Ceremony of the Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society.

Scholars, hosts, and volunteers of the society alike congregate to welcome incoming scholars and interns, and view the presentations and films of outgoing scholars. Effectively, it’s like a large, extended family of talented, passionate ocean advocates.

Sophie with fellow Scholars

Aerial view of a coral reef system

This year in June, we saw presentations from outgoing scholars Millie Mannering, Hannah Douglas, and Rosie Porier, from Australasia, Europe, and North America respectively. I also met my fellow incoming scholars, Genece Grisby (US) and Lucy Penny (EU).

At this event, we also had the opportunity to present our introductory speeches to the OWUSS community, and so our scholarship year officially began.

During the Explorers Club events for World Oceans Week, we partook in several unique seminars, including talks from her deepness, Sylvia Earle.

As a part of the Blue Generation, we participated a range of ocean-themed workshop sessions with our group of talented early career ocean professionals. What an inspiring way to begin my scholarship year!

An introduction to me + pivotal moments

My journey in the underwater world started in a very special part of our planet, tropical north Queensland, Australia. The land of reef and rainforest, I grew up in a small country town south of Cairns.

I’ve been swimming before I could walk, snorkelling since age five, and I obtained my open water scuba licence when I was 13. I was lucky enough to grow up diving on our family boat, where we would take regular trips to the reef.

Dad the faithful deckhand, and mum my dive buddy and underwater naturalist. How could I not get inspired about the beauty of our natural world?

However, my passion for marine conservation was truly catalysed in 2017, after witnessing a mass coral bleaching event on the Great Barrier Reef. Diving among ghostly white corals on a reef I have been snorkelling on since I was a child was a powerful moment.

I felt awestruck, frustrated, and was compelled to take action. I went on to create a short film to present at my school and broader community. These experiences were a foundational moment in terms of realising my passion for science communication.

Sophie has visited many different locations

Further studies and work

Eager to explore my marine interests further, I undertook a Bachelor of Science/Arts at the University of Queensland. Here I studied majors in Marine Science and Geography, with minors in political science and communications.

During this time, I advanced my diving ambitions, obtaining my PADI Advanced Open Water Diver, Rescue Diver, and Enriched Air (Nitrox) Diver Certifications. During my university studies, I threw myself into every marine-based opportunity presented to me.

Whether it was snorkelling in the mud of Moreton Bay while seagrass sampling for Science Under Sail, doing benthic data analysis after expeditions for Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, or co-authoring my first research report through the UQ UniDive club… was always happy to be in the water and learning new skills.

Despite my marine interests, I’m also aware of the importance of political institutions to create societal change, and thus spent two years in the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

In 2022, I served as president of the UQ Marine Society and subsequently worked for two years part time at CoralWatch, a coral reef conservation organisation and global reef monitoring programme. In this role, I had the chance to educate communities about citizen science, climate change, and how we can protect reefs into the future.

After an absolute whirlwind of an undergraduate degree, it feels surreal to be moving into this year of scholarship opportunities.

Sophie busy reef mapping

What are the responsibilities of a scholar?

Scholars are expected to act as advocates for scholarship society and the underwater world more broadly. They often give presentations about the scholarship and their hosting experiences.

Scholars also maintain a regular social media presence and blogs posts, and some attend the DEMA dive show. At the end of the year, they share their final report, presentation, and film at the awards ceremony in New York.

What I hope to explore during my year

Throughout my scholarship year, I’m especially interested in:

• Building diving proficiency through scientific diving

• The art and technique of effective science communication

• The exploration of diverse career trajectories within marine science.

I think science communication to bridge the science-policy gap and educate the public is incredibly important and a skill I wish to develop further.

I’m also excited to experience a diversity of marine environments, in particular temperate ecosystems as I haven’t dived much outside of the tropics!

In terms of dive training, I’m eager to explore new territory in scientific and technical dive qualifications. Finally, the prospect of collaborating with photographers and videographers greatly excites me, as I’m interested to delve deeper into the art of visual storytelling and cinematography.

Sophie presenting CoralWatch data

Sophie has met many world-renowned ‘ocean heroes’

Aerial view of the mangroves

During my year, I hope to gain a range of different practical research and expedition experiences in remote locations.

In essence, my scholarship year is set to focus us on:

• Enhancing science communication

• Harnessing photography and videography for storytelling

• Undertaking hands-on expedition research

• Acquiring advanced scientific and technical dive trainings

These pursuits will be guided by the themes of:

• Climate change and solutions

• Environmental activism

• Community engagement

• Coral reef conservation

• Marine policy and management

Pod of dolphins

The decisions we make in this era of unprecedented change will ultimately shape the future of our oceans and planet, and I think we have a tremendous opportunity in the decades to come to have a positive impact on that future.

Ultimately, receiving the 2022 Australasian OWU Scholarship is a career-altering experience that I believe will catalyse my ability to make a positive impact in the world, for the protection of our oceans and planet.

Thank you and apply!

I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to the primary sponsor of the Our World-Underwater Scholarship, Rolex. A sincere thanks to my coordinators for their excellent support thus far and for selecting me as the Australasian Scholar.

I’ve had so many amazing supporters along this journey. I wouldn’t be here without the unending support of my family, friends, lecturers, and mentors who inspired my love of our underwater world right from the beginning.

Applications for the 2024 Scholarship programme open in November! I would highly encourage anyone between the ages of 21-25 to apply. This programme will completely and irrevocably change your life.

If you want to follow along on my scholarship journey, you can follow me on social media @sophie_dives and subscribe to my blog at: www.owussaustralasia.org/

FAQ: Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society (OWUSS)

Q: What is the Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society (OWUSS)?

A: OWUSS is a prestigious programme, sponsored by Rolex, that offers three young scholars (from Australasia, Europe, and North America) a year of immersive training, travel, and collaboration with leading figures in marine science, conservation, and diving.

Q: Who is Sophie Kalkowski-Pope?

A: Sophie is the 2023 Australasian Scholar of OWUSS. At 23, she is exploring career paths in marine science, conservation, and communication while receiving advanced dive training and hands-on field experience.

Q: What does the OWUSS scholarship involve?

A: Scholars receive mentorship, dive qualifications, field research opportunities, and exposure to marine conservation, archaeology, photography, filmmaking, and policy work. Each scholar designs their own year-long training itinerary.

Q: What kind of diving do OWUSS Scholars undertake?

A: Scholars may train in scientific and technical diving, cave and polar expeditions, or conservation projects. They also receive state-of-the-art equipment from sponsors like TUSA, Waterproof, and Nauticam.

Q: Why is science communication important to the scholarship?

A: Science communication bridges the gap between research, policy, and the public. OWUSS Scholars focus on visual storytelling, outreach, and education to inspire global awareness of ocean conservation.

Q: How can you apply for the OWUSS scholarship?

A: Applications open annually in November for divers aged 21–25. The programme is life-changing, providing unparalleled opportunities to work with world-class mentors and organisations. More details are available at owussaustralasia.org.

Q: What career paths do OWUSS Scholars pursue afterward?

A: Many go on to careers in marine science, conservation, technical diving, filmmaking, policy, and research—often becoming influential voices in ocean advocacy and protection.

This article was originally published in Scuba Diver ANZ #64

