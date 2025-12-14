WWI Submarine F-1 Discovered at 1,300ft Off San Diego — plus New Era of Avelo Diving in California

A deep-sea training and engineering dive off the coast of San Diego, California earlier this year yielded never-before-seen images of the WWI Submarine F-1. USS F-1 had been lost on 17 December 1917, with the deaths of 19 crew and was found lying on its starboard side ‘remarkably intact’ at a depth of around 1,300ft.

Historic Discovery: WWI Submarine F-1 Found Off San Diego

The high-definition images were obtained by an interdisciplinary team led by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) with experts from the US Navy, Naval History & Heritage Command (NHHC) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). Launched in 1911, the 141-foot-long submarine was for a time able to claim the world’s deep-diving record, following an 282ft descent. From 1917, it served with the Pacific Patrol Force based in San Pedro, California.

How the F-1 Submarine Sank in 1917

While on manoeuvres off Point Loma, San Diego the sub collided with its sister-ship USS F-3 and, with a hole in its port side forward of the engine-room, sank within seconds. Only three men could be rescued.

During the expedition the team were also able to survey a World War Two-era US Navy Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo-bomber that was being used as a training aircraft when it crashed close to the F-1 site in 1950.

Inside the Deep-Sea Expedition

Operating between 24 February and 4 March from the research vessel Atlantis, the team carried out seven dives at the wreck-sites, using non-invasive still and video imaging systems mounted on the submersible Alvin – now described as a human-occupied vehicle (HOV) – as well as sonar systems on the AUV Sentry.

A view of the WWI Submarine F-1 Wreck

A remembrance ceremony was held on Atlantis above the F-1 wreck after the dives, with a bell rung 19 times – once for each crew-member lost. “History and archaeology are all about people and we felt it was important to read their names aloud,” said NHHC underwater archaeologist Brad Krueger.

The undersea vehicles are part of the National Deep Submergence Facility (NDSF) fleet, which is funded by the NSF.

The propellor of the WWI Submarine F-1

Avelo System Expands Across California Dive Centres

California’s vibrant diving community is at the forefront of embracing the Avelo System, a groundbreaking innovation that reimagines the scuba experience. With its emphasis on simplicity, safety, and enhanced underwater mobility, Avelo is rapidly gaining traction among divers seeking a more-intuitive connection with the ocean.

Catalina Divers Supply in Avalon offers a range of Avelo courses, including the one-day ‘Taste of Avelo’ and the comprehensive ‘Avelo Adventure’.

Ocean Enterprises in San Diego and Dive N Surf in Redondo Beach have also joined the Avelo network, expanding access to this innovative system along the

California coast. These centers integrate Avelo Mode in their training programs, delivering real-time data on gas usage and buoyancy, thereby enhancing dive planning and safety.

How the Avelo System Transforms the Diving Experience

At the heart of the Avelo System is a lightweight Hydrotank and Jetpack that work together to create a stable, natural buoyancy experience using water instead of air. This innovation makes diving safer, simpler, and more enjoyable from the very first breath. Avelo also offers a comprehensive training ecosystem designed around intuitive learning and innovative technology.

For more information on Avelo courses and dive centers in California, visit: www.diveavelo.com/centers.html n

