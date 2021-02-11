Pirate bones found on Cape Cod shipwreck

The bones of at least six pirates have been discovered at the site of the early 18th-century shipwreck Whydah Gally, off the Cape Cod peninsula on the USA’s Atlantic coast.

The vessel, commanded by English pirate Samuel “Black Sam” Bellamy, sank in 1717, and the discovery of the skeletal remains was announced by the Whydah Pirate Museum at West Yarmouth, Massachusetts yesterday (10 February).

The bones were identified by an investigative team from the museum examining several large concretions. Earlier this month conservators had reported working on a recently recovered concretion said to contain small gold bars, silver coins and a pistol, believed to be from the bag of one of the pirates aboard.

Three years ago investigators obtained DNA from a descendant of Bellamy living in Devon, so will be able to check whether any of the bones is that of the pirate captain. A previously recovered bone proved to be that of a male with links to the eastern Mediterranean.

“We hope that modern, cutting-edge technology will help us identify these pirates and reunite them with any descendants who could be out there,” said Barry Clifford, the Cape Cod diver who discovered the wreck in 1984.

“This shipwreck is very sacred ground. We know a third of the crew was of African origin and the fact they had robbed the Whydah, which was a slave ship, presents them in a whole new light,” he said. “Their benevolent captain Samuel ‘Black Sam’ Bellamy and crew were experimenting in democracy long before the so-called civilised societies had considered such a thing.”

Built in London in 1715, the Whydah Gally had been trading slaves from West Africa for precious metals in the Caribbean before it was captured by Bellamy near Cuba. He already had two vessels but armed the Whydah Gally as his new flagship, keeping some of the original crew with him.