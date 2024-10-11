This batfish looks like it’s smiling for the camera

These batfish often decide to buddy up with a single diver and spend the entire dive shadowing you or swimming alongside your body. Many local dive guides claim to have the best Batfish buddy on specific dive sites. This social fish will often even form schools with other species of fish. Interestingly, the batfish have been proven to be very intelligent.

