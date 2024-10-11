The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Batfish Buddy

Batfish Buddy

This batfish looks like it’s smiling for the camera

YouTube video

These batfish often decide to buddy up with a single diver and spend the entire dive shadowing you or swimming alongside your body. Many local dive guides claim to have the best Batfish buddy on specific dive sites. This social fish will often even form schools with other species of fish. Interestingly, the batfish have been proven to be very intelligent.

About Meridian Adventure Dive:

Located in the stunning Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5-Star Eco Resort and proud winner of the prestigious PADI Green Star award. Our scuba diving services, renowned for their professionalism and quality, have become synonymous with the PADI and Meridian Adventure names, ensuring a confident and enjoyable diving experience for all.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

00:00 Introduction 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Review

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

