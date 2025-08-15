Staying with the Pioneers of Raja Ampat

Staying with the Pioneers of Raja Ampat: Papua Diving Resorts

Raja Ampat, a remote archipelago in Indonesia, is one of the most biodiverse marine areas on Earth. In fact, one of its dive sites is a world-record holder for most fish species seen on a single dive—374, to be exact. And this dive site just so happens to be our house reef at Papua Diving Resorts, the pioneering resort of Raja Ampat, operating since 1990.

Located at the heart of the Dampier Strait, often called a migratory highway, our resorts— Kri Eco Resort and Sorido Bay Resort—are situated where the currents bring in rich nutrients that allow the marine ecosystems to thrive.

Raja Ampat’s relative remoteness offers visitors a chance to see untouched paradise, and to experience it with like-minded travelers who share a love for the ocean and nature and who value sustainability and conservation as much as we do.

Diving at your doorstep

Papua Diving Resorts is just a stone’s throw away from some of the best dive sites in Raja Ampat. In fact, our founder Max Ammer explored and discovered most of the sites in the area, making Papua Diving instrumental in putting Raja Ampat on the global diving map. Renowned dive sites like Melissa’s Garden and Mike’s Point, were named after Max’s children, and he was even the first to climb the now-famous Piaynemo Viewpoint and helped to build it in 2016.

Sardine Reef and Chicken Reef are also a couple favorites, though you won’t see sardines or chickens here, they boast colorful bursts of life: schools of jackfish and trevally, even barracuda circling in the blue. You’ll also find clownfish peeking from their anemone home and shrimp and crabs taking shelter within the coral. Whether it’s macro or stunning coral gardens you’re looking for, Raja Ampat is an exciting place to explore for all divers.

Our local dive guides know these waters and currents like the back of their hands. They will expertly and safely guide you through the wonders of the Dampier Strait. With small dive groups, we make sure each dive is tailored to your level and preferences.

Sustainability in every experience

Staying at Papua Diving Resorts is not just about diving; it’s also about embracing the beauty of the natural world and learning how we can protect it.

Sustainability is built into every part of our operations—from the boats we use to the beds you sleep in. The boats and furniture at our resorts are locally sourced and made at our own woodworking and boatbuilding workshops. These workshops not only help to create sustainable and long-lasting furniture for the resorts but also aim to share the skills and knowledge to the local Papuans, upskilling them for the future.

The produce we buy serves to support the local farmers and fishermen in the area. We cater to a wide range of dietary needs, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and allergy- sensitive requests, ensuring every guest is well-nourished and cared for.

And to protect the surrounding vibrant reefs, we ensure our wastewater garden system properly neutralizes any harmful bacteria before the non-contaminated water is introduced to the mountains behind us, which will then be slowly re-introduced back into the natural system.

Our resorts are not just places where guests can stay, but where they can partake in conservation. Guests can visit the RARCC zebra shark hatchery, where we partner with ReShark to rewild zebra sharks in the area. Guests also have the opportunity to help support our other projects through our non-profit, the Raja Ampat Research and Conservation Center (RARCC), like our elementary school and syntropic agroforestry farm project.

At Papua Diving Resorts, sustainability is woven into every aspect of the experience. From the architecture to the waste management systems, we aim to minimize our environmental impact while offering guests a luxurious and immersive stay.

Fun fact: Sorido Bay Resort was originally a coconut plantation, meaning no native forest was cleared to build the resort. In fact, we planted native trees to restore the area, and now, wildlife like birds, monitor lizards, and cuscus have returned. It’s a living example of how thoughtful development can actively improve the local ecosystem—that comfort and conservation can go hand-in-hand.