Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Conservation in Raja Ampat

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Conservation in Raja Ampat

In just over two decades, Raja Ampat – the “Four Kings” of Indonesia’s remote West Papua region – has transformed from an obscure backwater into one of the world’s most coveted diving destinations.

When I first visited in 2005, dive operations were limited to a handful of liveaboards and makeshift eco resorts. Today, nearly 100 boats ply those waters during peak season, and accommodation ranges from basic village homestays to luxury resorts. What hasn’t changed though is the breathtaking landscape and the underwater biodiversity, which remains as vibrant as ever.

Back then, shark sightings were rare. Now, top predators have rebounded, and encounters with reef and oceanic manta rays are increasingly common and Raja Ampat is one of the few places on Earth where manta populations are growing.

Above water, infrastructure has improved just as dramatically. Sorong now has a modern airport and city amenities including malls and hotels. The question is: how did Raja Ampat grow so much, while protecting its environment?

The answer lies in a unique, community-cantered conservation effort led by passionate individuals. This article—the first in a series—focuses on one of those leaders: Mark Erdmann, whose blend of scientific expertise and deep cultural insight has helped shape Raja Ampat’s success.

Mark Erdmann 03 acrtdn nik crop
Conservation in Raja Ampat 8

Who is Mark Erdmann?

An American coral reef ecologist with a Ph.D. from UC Berkeley, Erdmann lived in Indonesia for 23 years before relocating to New Zealand in 2014 with his wife and children. He is now Vice President of Asia Pacific Marine Programs at Conservation International (CI), where he oversees marine initiatives across the region.

Erdmann has logged over 14,000 dives and contributed to the discovery of 215 new species of fish, corals, and mantis shrimp. He’s authored more than 260 scientific papers and co-wrote the three-volume Reef Fishes of the East Indies with ichthyologist Dr. Gerald Allen.

WhatsApp Image 2025 04 29 at 09.32.41
Conservation in Raja Ampat 9

Discovering Raja Ampat

Erdmann’s first visit to Raja Ampat came in 2002 as part of a Nature Conservancy expedition validating CI’s claim that the area was the global epicentre of marine biodiversity. Guided by local dive pioneer Max Ammer, Erdmann quickly confirmed the region’s uniqueness through his stomatopod (mantis shrimp) research.

But he also found clear signs of destruction – fish bombing, cyanide fishing, shark finning, and turtle poaching. It was clear to him that urgent conservation was needed and this was his calling.

Mark Erdmann Early Days in Indonesia
Conservation in Raja Ampat 10

Daunting Challenges

At the time, Raja Ampat was extremely remote, with little infrastructure and an undocumented yet sophisticated local culture. The region was under pressure from outsiders exploiting its resources, and law enforcement was almost non-existent.

Still, Erdmann saw a path forward, if proper funding and local support could be secured. In 2004, CI recruited him to help build a marine conservation program for Raja Ampat.

Mark Erdmann and Gerry Allen 1
Field preping/mounting a specimen w/ Dr. Allen

Building a Scientific Foundation

Erdmann understood that hard data would be essential to gain support. But how to survey a dynamic reef system and discover new species?

A turning point came in early 2005, when Erdmann teamed up with Dr. Gerry Allen during a tsunami damage assessment. Allen, a seasoned ichthyologist, had perfected the Rapid Ecological Assessment method to quickly estimate fish diversity.

They formed a partnership that continues today. Working as a two-man team, Allen surveys shallower reefs (to 40m) while Erdmann dives deeper (40–70m), using decompression stops to log cryptic species in the shallows.

Their work confirmed Raja Ampat’s biodiversity: over 1,660 species of reef fish and 574 coral species, with at least 70 species endemic to the region. It cemented Raja Ampat’s reputation as a “species factory.”

Mark Erdmann and Gerry Allen 4 1
Dr. Allen photographing a specimen Mark collected prior to surfacing in order to document the fish’s true colors

A Holistic Conservation Strategy

Armed with compelling data, Erdmann and a dedicated team of Indonesian conservationists launched a holistic conservation strategy. Fluent in Bahasa and deeply familiar with Indonesia’s political landscape, Erdmann helped bridge local Papuan interests with national and international conservation goals.

Crucially, the team recognized that local Melanesian communities, who maintain customary marine tenure over their reefs, had to be at the centre of any solution. For them, conservation wasn’t just about biodiversity – it was about securing food and livelihoods.

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) were introduced not as restrictions, but as legal tools to reinforce community rights. Communities helped define MPA boundaries, set the rules, and limited access by outside fishers.

Mark Erdmann 04
Conservation in Raja Ampat 11

Empowering Local Stakeholders

Instead of bringing in outside experts to run the MPAs, CI supported the training and employment of local Papuans as rangers and staff. While few had formal education, they brought deep knowledge of the reefs and a long-term commitment to their communities.

This community-driven model proved both effective and sustainable. It ensured local buy-in, preserved cultural traditions, and protected the marine ecosystem.

WhatsApp Image 2025 04 29 at 09.32.40
Conservation in Raja Ampat 12

Legacy in Motion

Mark Erdmann’s legacy in Raja Ampat is one of visionary science grounded in local respect. By weaving together biodiversity data, grassroots empowerment, and strategic partnerships, he helped lay the foundation for what is now one of the world’s most successful marine conservation efforts.

This story is only the beginning. In future articles, we’ll meet other champions of Raja Ampat—people who, like Erdmann, continue to protect the heart of the Coral Triangle.

Written By Don Silcock

Don is Scuba Diver’s Senior Travel Editor, based in Bali and his website www.indopacificimages.com has extensive location guides, articles and images on some of the best diving locations in the Indo-Pacific region and “big animal” experiences globally.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me. Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please? Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me.

Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it. Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.
Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Check Out Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Visit the Wakatobi Resort Website:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Is This The Best Dive Center Ever? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
PROF.M.DR. JEONG CHUN PHUOC: Doping Violations: CMAS Penalises Croatian Freedivers
Marcelo: Trump pardons divers convicted after shark release
Rick: 100 BEST UK WRECK DIVES
ron: Orcas ask humans to lunch, share massages
Miss Terry: All-continents diver smashes record by a week
Recent News
Freedivers Jerald & Artnik worldbeaters in Bahamas Freedivers Jerald & Artnik worldbeaters in Bahamas
Teenage freediver dies in Spain Teenage freediver dies in Spain
High fives at PADI after Dive Industry Study High fives at PADI after Dive Industry Study
Freediving festival set to kick off in Cornwall Freediving festival set to kick off in Cornwall
Iconic WW2 cruiser’s bow found in Solomons Iconic WW2 cruiser’s bow found in Solomons
Bahamas police arrest pair after speedboat hit-and-run  Bahamas police arrest pair after speedboat hit-and-run 
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month