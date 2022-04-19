Diver magazine needs YOU!

Are you still lamenting the demise of Diver magazine? Well now you can help resurrect an icon as we seek to bring back the magazine in both print and digital formats.

When Rork Media Limited heard about the collapse of Eaton Publishing and the Diver Group at the end of 2021, we decided we needed to try and save the much-loved title, website and dive show.

After obtaining the assets from the liquidators, we merged the Dive Show with the GO Diving Show to create one annual mega-event for the UK diving calendar, and relaunched Divernet, the long-standing website which has been on the scene since 1996. We also brought in Steve Weinman, former Editor of Diver, to man the helm of Divernet.

The iconic Diver logo

Bringing back an icon – Diver magazine

That just leaves Diver magazine itself. It just isn't feasible to bring back the title in a monthly format, instead we envisage the magazine as a quarterly coffee-table-style publication that is 90 percent editorial with a minimum advertising presence, leaving plenty of room for all of those favourite sections readers came to know and love through the title's long tenure.

To this end, we are looking to fund the magazine through circulation revenue, which will allow the editorial to focus on what is best for you, the reader.

Steve Weinman will be back in the Editor hotseat as we take the magazine back to its roots, offering direction in content and a steady hand in reconnecting with readers once again.

We are looking to raise enough funds to cover the creation and production of the first three issues, and we have various subscriber levels on offer.