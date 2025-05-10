Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 81 Out Now

News round-up

Australia’s first Snorkel-Out for Climate, global experts unite at Soneva Fushi, and HMAS Brisbane bears the brunt of Cyclone Alfred.

Australia

In Melbourne’s shore diving paradise of the Mornington Peninsula, local knowledge is optional for a number of dive sites, as PT Hirschfield explains.

Thailand

The island of Koh Lanta is the closest jump-off point for some of the best dive sites in Thailand’s southern Andaman Sea, the best known of which are Hin Mueng, Hin Daeng and the islets of Koh Haa.

The Solomon Islands

It’s a romantic notion most of us have, but very few realise… Find an island paradise, far from the modern world, and then transform it into a desert island dream. But where would you do it? And, more importantly, how? Don Silcock finds out.

Divers Alert Network

Hints and advice to make your boat dives safer and more enjoyable.

DAN Medical Line

Divers Alert Network experts discuss recovering from decompression sickness.

Diving With… Daniel Sly

PT Hirschfield chats with the Irradiation Engineer with a talent for capturing stunning marine life portraits.

Conservation Corner

The blue groper has been thrown a lifeline in New South Wales, as the Marine Conservation Society explains.

TECH: Filming in darkness

Filming in a dark, submerged world doesn’t come without its challenges, as TV adventurer extraordinaire Andy Torbet explains.

The Maldives

Fuvahmulah is just a speck in the Indian Ocean, but this tiny equatorial island in the far south of the Maldives is earning a big reputation, thanks to its resident population of tiger sharks, as Andrew Nieuwenhof showcases.

Australia

In 1967, the members of the Underwater Research Group of Queensland had a novel idea of creating a dive site in Brisbane’s Moreton Bay, and a year later, they sunk an old dredging barge, thus creating the world’s first artificial reef built by divers for divers, as Helen Rose and Nigel Marsh explain.

What’s New

New products coming to market, including the Apeks EVX, NRC AirPro Nano nitrox membrane system, Scubapro Navigator Lite, and the OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the well- priced Seac IT 500 Ice regulator.