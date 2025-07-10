Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 83 Out Now

News round-up

Diving doctors visit Bali for SPUMS, NDIS cuts threaten life-changing scuba therapy, and re-elected Alabanese government must protect Australia’s coasts and oceans.

Australia

Talia Greis reckons that Kurnell represents one of the most- exciting, adventurous underwater playgrounds in the Sydney region.

The Galapagos, part two

Adrian Stacey finally gets to explore the legendary dive sites of the Galapagos Islands and finds that they more than live up to the hype.

Mustard’s Masterclass

Photographic perfection is an impossibility, but striving for it is essential for stand-out images, explains Alex Mustard.

Divers Alert Network

DAN reviews a diving incident involving barotrauma, and states ‘if you can’t equalise, abort’.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss malaria risks and prevention.

Diving Guide to Malaysia

12-page guide to the diving delights of Malaysia’s regions.

Big Animals

Don Silcock focuses his attention on the ‘devil rays’ of La Ventana.

Conservation Corner

Sea Shepherd launches new campaign to protect Australian sea lions.

Diving With… Mick Baron and Karen Gowlett-Holmes

PT Hirschfield chats to business partners Karen Gowlett- Holmes and Mick Baron, who reflect on their extensive ocean careers and their advocacy for Tasmania’s fragile marine environments.

TECH: Australia

Vanessa Torres Macho gives us a tour of some of her favourite wrecks that lie off the coast of Sydney in deeper water.

Papua New Guinea

Dr Terry and Cathie Cummins embarked on a trip on the liveaboard MV Oceania to Papua New Guinea’s Milne Bay in search of some incredible diving opportunities – and they were not disappointed.

What’s New

New products coming to market, including a smaller version of the XDEEP Radical mask, the Mares Quad 2 dive computer, and the Pathfinder

GEN-X diving strobe.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Mares Chroma UP mask, and the Seac Propulsion S fins.