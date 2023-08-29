3 months to enter World ShootOut

The call has gone out for entries to this year’s Israel-based World ShootOut, with competitive photographers asked to submit their most captivating underwater images online – but they need to be fresh, shot between 2 November, 2022 and 1 November, 2023, which is when the competition closes for entries.

There are prizes either of cash, diving holidays or a dedicated article in each of the nine categories: Amateurs; Best 5 Images; Wide Angle; Macro; Underwater Fashion; Black Water; Environmental; Video Clips of the World; and Best Picture of the Year.

1,000 euro cash prizes await the winners of the Amateurs, Wide Angle and Macro sections, with a 2,000 euro reward for overall Best Picture. Other categories offer holiday prizes ranging from one in the Philippines worth US $2,800 to an $18,900 PNG trip for two for the Best 5 Images portfolio winner. Full details can be found on the World ShootOut website.

