Divers hit form at World ShootOut

Best Picture of the Year & Macro winner was Claudio Ceresi, Italy (World ShootOut 2022)
The winners of the annual World ShootOut online underwater photography and videography competition 2022 have been announced. 

The Israel-based event, now in its 17th year, began as the Eilat Red Sea ShootOut and took its current form as an online competition in 2011. Its producer David Pilosof says that more than US $1 million in prizes have now been awarded to competitors, including some $267,000 of that in cash.

“Hundreds of photographers from around 40 countries” take part each year, says Pilosof. The winners of the most recent contest were announced in a ceremony at the boot Düsseldorf boat & water sports exhibition in Germany at the end of January.

The photography judging panel consisted of Imran Ahmad, Ariel Fuches, Alex Kassler, Alberto Muro Pelliconi and Roni Sofer, and the Best Picture of the Year prize went to Italian photographer Claudio Ceresi, who was also the Macro category winner. His reward was a three-week diving holiday for two in Papua New Guinea valued at $10,000.

Winners and runners-up in all 12 categories can be found in a downloadable album at the World ShootOut site, including links to the video clips (winner Alfred Schaschl of Austria). Unlike other such competitions, no background information is provided about the photography – so in this case it’s a matter of allowing the images to speak for themselves!

Best 5 Images portfolio winner

Ludovic Rundgren, France
Ludovic Rundgren, France (World ShootOut)
Ludovic Rundgren, France
Ludovic Rundgren, France (World ShootOut)
Ludovic Rundgren, France
Ludovic Rundgren, France
Ludovic Rundgren, France
Ludovic Rundgren, France (World ShootOut)
Ludovic Rundgren, France
Ludovic Rundgren, France (World ShootOut)

Amateurs winner

Miguel Ramirez, France (World ShootOut)
Miguel Ramirez, France (World ShootOut)

Wide Angle winner

Brigitte De Groof, Belgium (World ShootOut)
Brigitte De Groof, Belgium (World ShootOut)

Underwater fashion winner

Thomas Heckmann, Germany (World ShootOut)
Thomas Heckmann, Germany (World ShootOut)
Thomas Heckmann, Germany (World ShootOut)
Thomas Heckmann, Germany (World ShootOut)
Thomas Heckmann, Germany (World ShootOut)
Thomas Heckmann, Germany (World ShootOut)

Blackwater winner

Steven Kovacs, USA (World ShootOut)
Steven Kovacs, USA (World ShootOut)
Steven Kovacs, USA (World ShootOut)
Steven Kovacs, USA (World ShootOut)
Steven Kovacs, USA (World ShootOut)
Steven Kovacs, USA (World ShootOut)

Global Championship team winners

Francesco Visintin, Italy (World ShootOut)
Francesco Visintin, Italy (World ShootOut)
Francesco Visintin, Italy (World ShootOut)
Francesco Visintin, Italy (World ShootOut)
Paolo Basani, Italy (World ShootOut)
Paolo Basani, Italy (World ShootOut)
Paolo Basani, Italy (World ShootOut)
Paolo Basani, Italy (World ShootOut)
Stefano Cerbai, Italy (World ShootOut)
Stefano Cerbai, Italy (World ShootOut)
Stefano Cerbai, Italy (World ShootOut)
Stefano Cerbai, Italy (World ShootOut)

Humoristic winner

Alli Donaldson, Australia (World ShootOut)
Alli Donaldson, Australia (World ShootOut)

Environmental & Conservation winner

Simon Lorenz, Germany (World ShootOut)
Simon Lorenz, Germany (World ShootOut)
Simon Lorenz, Germany (World ShootOut)
Simon Lorenz, Germany (World ShootOut)
Simon Lorenz, Germany (World ShootOut)
Simon Lorenz, Germany (World ShootOut)

Wrecks of the World winner

Stella Del Curto, Switzerland (World ShootOut)
Stella Del Curto, Switzerland (World ShootOut)

Sharks of the World winner

Nicolas Remy, France (World ShootOut)
Nicolas Remy, France (World ShootOut)
Nicolas Remy, France (World ShootOut)
Nicolas Remy, France (World ShootOut)
Nicolas Remy, France (World ShootOut)
Nicolas Remy, France (World ShootOut)

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
